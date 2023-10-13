Global Coffee Markets, Size, & Forecast Report 2023-2028 Featuring Competitive Analysis of Starbucks, Nestle, Lunchin Coffee, JM Smucker, CoCa Cola, Dutch Bros, Keuring DR Pepper, & JSE Peet's

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coffee Market is anticipated to reach US$ 51.33 Billion by 2028

Coffee has garnered immense global popularity, becoming one of the most consumed beverages worldwide, with billions of cups savored daily. It holds a significant place in modern urban lifestyles, adored for its versatility, whether served hot or cold, and prepared in various ways. The market features two predominant coffee types, Arabica and robusta, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

In response to this surging demand, coffee shops have proliferated in societies worldwide. While coffee will continue to be a beloved drink in global diets, it's unlikely to see unprecedented consumption levels. Additionally, government subsidies are expected to support coffee production, encouraging the growth of this cash crop.

Coffee, renowned for its invigorating qualities, is a staple morning beverage deeply ingrained in culinary traditions across the globe, particularly in the foodservice industry. As one of the world's most traded commodities, coffee offers a rich array of beverage options. Scientific studies have highlighted numerous health advantages linked to regular coffee consumption, including increased lifespan, pain relief, heightened fiber intake, protection against liver cirrhosis, and reduced risks of ailments like Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's, depression, and heart disease.

The coffee production process begins with the careful harvesting of beans as the berries transition from green to vibrant red, signifying ripeness. These beans, the seeds of specific coffee species, undergo collection, processing, and drying. The stimulating effects of coffee are attributed to caffeine. To assure product quality, the coffee and cocoa industries have introduced the Universal Trade Zone (UTZ) accreditation program, instilling consumer confidence in certified coffee purchases.

Emerging European Union Coffee Culture

The European Union Countries Embrace Coffee

Emerging European Union (EU) countries are witnessing a growing coffee culture, where coffee consumption plays a pivotal role in their daily lives.

Coffee Consumption by Country

Global Coffee Industry's Regional Segmentation

The global coffee industry is categorized by consuming countries, including the European Union, United States, Brazil, Philippines, Japan, Canada, China, Indonesia, Russia, United Kingdom, and others.

Thriving Coffee Culture in the European Union

EU's Coffee Industry Blossoms

The European Union's coffee consumption industry is flourishing, driven by a profound appreciation for coffee across the region. European coffee aficionados indulge in a diverse array of options, ranging from traditional espresso to trendy specialty blends. The coffee industry has responded to evolving consumer preferences by promoting sustainable sourcing practices and supporting fair trade initiatives. An emerging focus on organic and artisanal coffees has gained momentum, attracting discerning palates.

Within the European Union's competitive coffee market, established brands vie with innovative local roasters, creating a vibrant hub for coffee enthusiasts.

Brazil's Dominance in Arabica Coffee Production

Arabica Coffee Production Worldwide

In the global Arabica coffee production landscape, Brazil reigns supreme. Renowned for its favorable climate and extensive agricultural lands, Brazil dominates the global market, supplying a significant portion of the world's Arabica coffee beans. The country's commitment to quality and efficiency has propelled it into a leading producer.

Brazilian coffee farms employ advanced cultivation techniques and skilled labor to ensure consistent and superior coffee yields. With a longstanding tradition of coffee cultivation, Brazil has earned a reputation for producing rich and aromatic Arabica beans highly sought after by coffee connoisseurs worldwide.

Vietnam's Influence in Robusta Production

Robusta Production Worldwide

Vietnam plays a pivotal role in the global Robusta coffee production industry, offering a distinct coffee experience to consumers worldwide. The country's favorable climate, abundant rainfall, and extensive plantations create an ideal environment for Robusta cultivation.

Vietnam's dedicated coffee farmers, armed with traditional expertise and modern farming techniques, consistently produce high-quality Robusta beans. The nation's robust coffee processing and export infrastructure further solidify its market dominance. Vietnam's Robusta production not only meets the growing demand for this robust coffee variety but also significantly contributes to the country's economic growth, supporting numerous farmers and workers throughout the coffee value chain.

Europe's Coffee Import Market Leadership

Global Coffee Industry Imports

Europe holds the largest market share in the global coffee import industry, particularly in the bean category. The European Union (EU) relies on imports to satisfy the demand for high-quality coffee beans. The EU's emphasis on specialty and sustainable beans has strengthened trade relationships with coffee-producing nations, ensuring a diverse range of flavors for European coffee enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) boasts a thriving market for importing roast and ground coffee. With a growing preference for ready-to-use coffee products, the UK imports a wide variety of premium roasted and ground coffee from various origins. This supports the UK's coffee industry, providing British consumers with diverse flavors, blends, and roasting profiles.

In the Philippines, a notable market exists for importing soluble coffee products. As the demand for convenient and instant coffee options rises, the country imports a diverse range of soluble coffee from global suppliers. The market offers a wide selection of instant coffee products, including flavored variants and specialty blends, catering to the preferences of Filipino coffee drinkers seeking quick and enjoyable coffee experiences.

Brazil's Global Dominance in Coffee Exports

Global Coffee Industry Exports

Brazil stands as the undisputed leader in global coffee exports. As the world's largest coffee exporter, Brazil's coffee production and trade play a vital role in meeting international demand.

Renowned for its superior Arabica and Robusta beans, Brazil's coffee industry thrives on vast plantations, a favorable climate, and advanced farming practices. The country's commitment to quality control and sustainable production methods further enhances its reputation. With its rich coffee heritage and unparalleled export capabilities, Brazil continues to satisfy the world's craving for exceptional coffee.

Competitive Landscape

Industry giants have established themselves as leaders in the coffee sector, each contributing their unique offerings and strategies.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenues

Starbucks

Nestle

Lunchin Coffee

JM Smucker

CoCa Cola

Dutch Bros

Keuring DR Pepper

JSE Peet's N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Coffee Market



6. Global Coffee Volume

6.1 By Production

6.1.1 Arabica Production

6.1.2 Robusta Production

6.2 By consumption

6.3 By Export

6.3.1 Bean Export

6.3.2 Soluble Export

6.3.3 Roast & ground Export

6.4 By Import

6.4.1 Bean Import

6.4.2 Soluble Import

6.4.3 Roast & ground import



7. Global Coffee Market -Market Share Analysis

7.1 Market Share by Consuming Countries



8. Global Coffee - Volume Share Analysis

8.1 By Consuming Countries

8.2 By Producing Countries

8.2.1 Arabica Production by Country

8.2.2 Robusta Production by Country

8.3 By Importing Countries

8.3.1 Bean Imports by Country

8.3.2 Roast and Ground Imports by Country

8.3.3 Soluble Imports by Country

8.4 By exporting Countries

8.4.1 Bean Exports by country

8.4.2 Roast and Ground Exports by country

8.4.3 Soluble Exports by country



9. Countries - Global Coffee Market & Volume Analysis

9.1 European Union

9.1.1 Consumption Market

9.1.2 Consumption Volume

9.2 United States

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Philippines

9.5 Japan

9.6 Canada

9.7 China

9.8 Indonesia

9.9 Russia

9.10 United Kingdom



10. Coffee Producing Countries - Volume Analysis

10.1 Arabica Production

10.2 Robusta Production



11. Coffee Exporting Countries - Volume Analysis

11.1 Bean Export

11.2 Soluble Export

11.3 Roast & Ground Export



12. Coffee Importing Countries - Volume Analysis

12.1 Bean Import

12.2 Soluble Import

12.3 Robusta & Ground Importing



13. PORTER's Five Analysis



14. SWOT Analysis - Global Smart Parking Market



15. Key Player Analysis

