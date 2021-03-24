Global Coffee Pods Market featuring Key Vendors - maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Others
Mar 24, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 24, 2021
The "Coffee Pods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The coffee pods market is expected to grow by USD 8.08 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The convenience in using coffee pods is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high price of coffee pods and availability of cheaper substitutes will hamper the market growth.
COVID-19 is expected to have Positive and Direct impact on Consumer Staples industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.
Coffee Pods Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, Germany, and The Netherlands are the key markets for coffee pods in Europe.
Companies Covered:
- illycaffè Spa
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- Luigi Lavazza Spa
- maxingvest AG
- Melitta Group Co.
- Nestle SA
- Starbucks Corp.
- The J.M. Smucker Co.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
