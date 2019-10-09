Global Coffee Shops Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Coffee Shops market worldwide is projected to grow by US$58.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Coffee, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$143.4 Billion by the year 2025, Coffee will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820717/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coffee will reach a market size of US$10 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Starbucks; Costa Coffee; McCafe; Doutor Coffee; Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; Caffe Nero; Tullys Coffee; Ediya Espresso; Caribou Coffee; Gloria Jeans Coffees







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820717/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS 1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 12



1. MARKET OVERVIEW 12

Coffee Shops Market to Witness Healthy Growth Ahead 12

Coffee Industry Dynamics 13

Coffee: Fast Facts 14

Noteworthy Coffee Facts of Major Coffee Markets 14

An Insight into Origins of Coffee 14

Coffee Varieties 15

Types of Coffees 15

Coffee Waves: Tracking the Evolution of Coffee Industry 16

Coffee Production Landscape 17

Global Coffee Production (in Thousand 60Kg Bags): 2012-2018 18

Brazil Dominates Global Coffee Production 18

Leading Coffee Producing Countries Worldwide by Production

Volume (1000, 60kg bags) for the Years 2005, 2015 and 2018 19

Major Coffee Producing Regions/Countries: Snapshot Profiles 19

Europe Leads Global Coffee Consumption 20

Top Coffee Consuming Regions/Countries Worldwide (2017-18):

Consumption of Coffee in Thousands of 60-Kilogram Bags 21

Global Competitor Market Shares 22

Global Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

by Leading Coffee Chain for 2019 22

Leading Coffee Shops Worldwide Ranked by Number of Stores: 2018 23

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 24

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 29

Consumer Preference for Premium Products Fuels Growth in

Specialty Coffee Shops Market 29

The Indulgence Trend Drives Growing Preference for Specialty

Coffee 29

Changing Consumer Lifestyles Influence Trends in the Coffee

Shops Market 30

Top Priority of Coffee Shop Visitors Ranked on a Scale of 1 -

10 (10 being the Highest Priority; 1 being the Lowest

Priority) 30

Revamping of Outlets as Socialization Hubs Spurs Growth 31

Getting Extras In-store: Factors Ranked in the Order of

Appealing Feature 31

Coffee Shop: Design Trends 31

Coffee Shops Evolve as Workplaces for Digital Nomads 32

Growing Mobile Workforce Worldwide to Spur Opportunities for

Coffee Shops: Global Workforce Population (2009, 2014, 2020):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work 33

Working Customers Drive More Traffic to Coffee Shops 33

Offices Take Cue from Exclusive Member-Only Coffee Shops 33

Youngsters and Millennials Evolve as a Major Customer Group for

Coffee Shops 34

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators 34

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2018 35

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Developing Countries: 2018 36

Generation Z Emerge as Influential Coffee Buying Demographic 36

Innovations in the Coffee Market Impact Coffee Shop Dynamics 37

New Beverage Concepts Influence Coffee Shops 37

Brands Focus on Innovations in Foam Art 37

Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives Take Center Stage 38

Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods 38

Coffee Shops Resort to Novel Strategies to Widen Market Reach 38

Brands Strive for Competitive Gains by Going Digital 39

Coffee Shops Eye Waste Reduction Strategy to Earn Customer Loyalty 40

Recycling Paper Cups Remains Formidable Challenge 40

Efforts to Engage in Circular Economy through Waste Reduction 40

Encouraging Use of Reusable Cups 41

Using Spent Coffee Grounds 41

Targeting Energy Savings 42

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 43

Table 1: Coffee Shops Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 43

Table 2: Coffee Shops Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 44

Table 3: Coffee Shops Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 45

Table 4: Coffee (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025 46

Table 5: Coffee (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 47

Table 6: Coffee (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 48

Table 7: Other Products (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 49

Table 8: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 50

Table 9: Other Products (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 51



III. MARKET ANALYSIS 52



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 52

UNITED STATES 52

Coffee Culture in the US - A Review 52

Recent Coffee Trends Summarized 52

US Coffee Market by Distribution Channel (2019E): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Channel 54

Coffee Shops Adapt to Evolving Coffee ?Waves? 54

Branded Coffee Shops Market in the US 55

Premiumization Emerges as a Key Strategy for Coffee Shops 56

Consolidation Activity Continues to Influence Coffee Shop

Operators 56

US Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by

Leading Coffee Chain for 2019 57

Increasing Sales at Specialty Coffee Shops Benefit Market

Prospects 57

Millennials: The Fastest Growing Consumer Category for Coffee 58

Market Analytics 59

Table 10: United States Coffee Shops Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 59

Table 11: Coffee Shops Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 60

Table 12: United States Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 61

CANADA 62

High Coffee Consumption Fuels Proliferation of Coffee Franchises 62

Demand on Rise for Specialty Beverages 62

Leading Coffee Franchises 62

Leading Coffee Shops in Canada: 2018 63

Market Analytics 64

Table 13: Canadian Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 64

Table 14: Canadian Coffee Shops Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 65

Table 15: Coffee Shops Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 66

JAPAN 67

Coffee Remains a Popular Beverage 67

Rising Popularity of Fresh Ground Coffee Bodes Well for the Market 67

Market Analytics 68

Table 16: Japanese Market for Coffee Shops: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025 68

Table 17: Coffee Shops Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017 69

Table 18: Japanese Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 70

CHINA 71

Coffee Emerge as a Fashion Statement for Young Millennials 71

Rapid Urbanization and Expanding Middle Class Drive Demand for

Premium Coffee 71

Urbanization in China (2007-2017): Percentage Share of Total

Population Living in Cities 72

Quality of Produce Drive Chinese Coffee Production 72

Competition 73

US Coffee Chains Enjoy Significant Popularity 73

Leading Coffee Shop Chains in China by Share (in%): 2018 73

Market Share of Leading Specialty Coffee Shop Chains in China:

2018 74

Luckin Challenges Starbucks? Leadership in Chinese Coffee Shops

Market 74

Market Analytics 75

Table 19: Chinese Coffee Shops Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 75

Table 20: Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017 76

Table 21: Chinese Coffee Shops Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 77

EUROPE 78

Market Facts & Figures 78

Leading Retail Coffee Shop Chains 78

European Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

by Leading Coffee Chains for 2019 78

Per Capita Consumption of Coffee in Kg for Select European

Countries for 2018 79

European Coffee Shops Market 80

Concentration of Coffee Shops in Europe: Number of Coffee Shops

per 10,000 People by Select Countries for 2018 81

Rise of Specialty Coffee Shops in Europe 82

Market Analytics 83

Table 22: European Coffee Shops Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 83

Table 23: Coffee Shops Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017 84

Table 24: European Coffee Shops Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 85

Table 25: European Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 86

Table 26: Coffee Shops Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 87

Table 27: European Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 88

FRANCE 89

Traditional French Cafés Give Way to Specialty Coffee Shops 89

Market Analytics 90

Table 28: Coffee Shops Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 90

Table 29: French Coffee Shops Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017 91

Table 30: French Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 92

GERMANY 93

Market Overview 93

Berlin Rides on the Third Wave of Coffee Culture 93

Emergence of Private Roasting Shops Benefit Market Expansion 93

Competition 93

Number of Outlets of Leading Coffe Shop Brands in Germany: 2019 94

Market Analytics 95

Table 31: Coffee Shops Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025 95

Table 32: German Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017 96

Table 33: German Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 97

ITALY 98

Market Overview 98

Starbucks Forays into the Italian Coffee Market 98

Market Analytics 99

Table 34: Italian Coffee Shops Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 99

Table 35: Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017 100

Table 36: Italian Coffee Shops Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 101

UNITED KINGDOM 102

Growing Prominence of Third Wave Coffee Shops in the United

Kingdom 102

Youngsters Choose Coffee Over Tea 102

Competition 103

Leading Branded Coffee Chains in the UK: Ranked by Number of

Stores for 2018 103

Market Analytics 104

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Coffee Shops: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025 104

Table 38: Coffee Shops Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017 105

Table 39: United Kingdom Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 106

SPAIN 107

Characterized by Sound Coffee Culture 107

Market Analytics 108

Table 40: Spanish Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 108

Table 41: Spanish Coffee Shops Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 109

Table 42: Coffee Shops Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 110

RUSSIA 111

Market Overview 111

Russian Coffee Shop Chains Expand International Presence 111

Market Analytics 112

Table 43: Russian Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 112

Table 44: Coffee Shops Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 113

Table 45: Russian Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 114

REST OF EUROPE 115

Austria 115

Belgium 115

Denmark 115

Finland 115

Greece 115

Ireland 116

Sweden 116

The Netherlands 117

Turkey 117

Market Analytics 118

Table 46: Rest of Europe Coffee Shops Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 118

Table 47: Coffee Shops Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 119

Table 48: Rest of Europe Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 120

ASIA-PACIFIC 121

Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Coffee Shop Culture 121

Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share

of Total Population Living in Cities 121

Market Analytics 122

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Coffee Shops Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 122

Table 50: Coffee Shops Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017 123

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 124

Table 52: Coffee Shops Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025 125

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Coffee Shops Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 126

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 127

AUSTRALIA 128

A Major Market for Coffee Shops in Asia-Pacific 128

Australian Coffee Industry: Key Findings 129

Market Analytics 129

Table 55: Coffee Shops Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025 129

Table 56: Australian Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 130

Table 57: Australian Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 131

INDIA 132

Large Youth Population Boosts Demand for Coffee 132

Competitive Landscape 132

Market Share of Leading Coffee Chains in India: 2018 132

Market Analytics 133

Table 58: Indian Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 133

Table 59: Indian Coffee Shops Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017 134

Table 60: Coffee Shops Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 135

SOUTH KOREA 136

Market Overview 136

Market Analytics 136

Table 61: Coffee Shops Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025 136

Table 62: South Korean Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 137

Table 63: Coffee Shops Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 138

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 139

Indonesia 139

Vietnam 139

Market Analytics 140

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coffee Shops: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025 140

Table 65: Coffee Shops Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017 141

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coffee Shops Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 142

LATIN AMERICA 143

Table 67: Latin American Coffee Shops Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 143

Table 68: Coffee Shops Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017 144

Table 69: Latin American Coffee Shops Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 145

Table 70: Latin American Coffee Shops Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 146

Table 71: Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 147

Table 72: Latin American Coffee Shops Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 148

ARGENTINA 149

Table 73: Argentinean Coffee Shops Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 149

Table 74: Coffee Shops Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 150

Table 75: Argentinean Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 151

BRAZIL 152

Leading exporter of Coffee 152

Market Analytics 153

Table 76: Coffee Shops Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 153

Table 77: Brazilian Coffee Shops Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 154

Table 78: Brazilian Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 155

MEXICO 156

A Major Coffee Producer 156

Market Analytics 157

Table 79: Coffee Shops Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025 157

Table 80: Mexican Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017 158

Table 81: Mexican Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 159

REST OF LATIN AMERICA 160

Colombia 160

Costa Rica 160

Guatemala 160

Market Analytics 161

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Coffee Shops Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 161

Table 83: Coffee Shops Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 162

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Coffee Shops Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 163

MIDDLE EAST 164

Rising Popularity of Speciality Coffee Shops Drives Robust

Growth in Middle East 164

Market Analytics 165

Table 85: The Middle East Coffee Shops Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 165

Table 86: Coffee Shops Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 166

Table 87: The Middle East Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 167

Table 88: The Middle East Coffee Shops Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 168

Table 89: The Middle East Coffee Shops Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 169

Table 90: Coffee Shops Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 170

IRAN 171

Table 91: Iranian Market for Coffee Shops: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025 171

Table 92: Coffee Shops Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017 172

Table 93: Iranian Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 173

ISRAEL 174

Table 94: Israeli Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 174

Table 95: Coffee Shops Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 175

Table 96: Israeli Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 176

SAUDI ARABIA 177

Overview 177

Market Analytics 177

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Coffee Shops Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 177

Table 98: Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 178

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Coffee Shops Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 179

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 180

Demand for Speciality Coffee is on Rise 180

Market Analytics 181

Table 103: Coffee Shops Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025 181

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Coffee Shops Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 182

Table 105: Coffee Shops Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 183

REST OF MIDDLE EAST 184

Table 100: Coffee Shops Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025 184

Table 101: Rest of Middle East Coffee Shops Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 185

Table 102: Rest of Middle East Coffee Shops Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 186

AFRICA 187

Table 106: African Coffee Shops Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 187

Table 107: Coffee Shops Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 188

Table 108: African Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 189



IV. COMPETITION 190



1. 3FE COFFEE LIMITED 190

2. 85C BAKERY CAFE 191

3. A TWOSOME PLACE 192

4. ABRACO ESPRESSO 192

5. AMERICAN HOUSE COFFEE AND TEA 193

6. AMT COFFEE LTD. 194

7. ANGEL-IN-US 194

8. AROMA CAFE 195

9. AROMA ESPRESSO BAR 195

10. AROMA JOE'S COFFEE 196



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820717/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

