Global Coffee Shops Industry

Coffee Shops market worldwide is projected to grow by US$58.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Coffee, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$143.4 Billion by the year 2025, Coffee will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coffee will reach a market size of US$10 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Starbucks; Costa Coffee; McCafe; Doutor Coffee; Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; Caffe Nero; Tullys Coffee; Ediya Espresso; Caribou Coffee; Gloria Jeans Coffees
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS 1
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 12
1. MARKET OVERVIEW 12
Coffee Shops Market to Witness Healthy Growth Ahead 12
Coffee Industry Dynamics 13
Coffee: Fast Facts 14
Noteworthy Coffee Facts of Major Coffee Markets 14
An Insight into Origins of Coffee 14
Coffee Varieties 15
Types of Coffees 15
Coffee Waves: Tracking the Evolution of Coffee Industry 16
Coffee Production Landscape 17
Global Coffee Production (in Thousand 60Kg Bags): 2012-2018 18
Brazil Dominates Global Coffee Production 18
Leading Coffee Producing Countries Worldwide by Production
Volume (1000, 60kg bags) for the Years 2005, 2015 and 2018 19
Major Coffee Producing Regions/Countries: Snapshot Profiles 19
Europe Leads Global Coffee Consumption 20
Top Coffee Consuming Regions/Countries Worldwide (2017-18):
Consumption of Coffee in Thousands of 60-Kilogram Bags 21
Global Competitor Market Shares 22
Global Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
by Leading Coffee Chain for 2019 22
Leading Coffee Shops Worldwide Ranked by Number of Stores: 2018 23
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 24
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 29
Consumer Preference for Premium Products Fuels Growth in
Specialty Coffee Shops Market 29
The Indulgence Trend Drives Growing Preference for Specialty
Coffee 29
Changing Consumer Lifestyles Influence Trends in the Coffee
Shops Market 30
Top Priority of Coffee Shop Visitors Ranked on a Scale of 1 -
10 (10 being the Highest Priority; 1 being the Lowest
Priority) 30
Revamping of Outlets as Socialization Hubs Spurs Growth 31
Getting Extras In-store: Factors Ranked in the Order of
Appealing Feature 31
Coffee Shop: Design Trends 31
Coffee Shops Evolve as Workplaces for Digital Nomads 32
Growing Mobile Workforce Worldwide to Spur Opportunities for
Coffee Shops: Global Workforce Population (2009, 2014, 2020):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work 33
Working Customers Drive More Traffic to Coffee Shops 33
Offices Take Cue from Exclusive Member-Only Coffee Shops 33
Youngsters and Millennials Evolve as a Major Customer Group for
Coffee Shops 34
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important
Opportunity Indicators 34
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2018 35
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Developing Countries: 2018 36
Generation Z Emerge as Influential Coffee Buying Demographic 36
Innovations in the Coffee Market Impact Coffee Shop Dynamics 37
New Beverage Concepts Influence Coffee Shops 37
Brands Focus on Innovations in Foam Art 37
Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives Take Center Stage 38
Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods 38
Coffee Shops Resort to Novel Strategies to Widen Market Reach 38
Brands Strive for Competitive Gains by Going Digital 39
Coffee Shops Eye Waste Reduction Strategy to Earn Customer Loyalty 40
Recycling Paper Cups Remains Formidable Challenge 40
Efforts to Engage in Circular Economy through Waste Reduction 40
Encouraging Use of Reusable Cups 41
Using Spent Coffee Grounds 41
Targeting Energy Savings 42
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 43
Table 1: Coffee Shops Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 43
Table 2: Coffee Shops Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 44
Table 3: Coffee Shops Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 45
Table 4: Coffee (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025 46
Table 5: Coffee (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 47
Table 6: Coffee (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 48
Table 7: Other Products (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 49
Table 8: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 50
Table 9: Other Products (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 51
III. MARKET ANALYSIS 52
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 52
UNITED STATES 52
Coffee Culture in the US - A Review 52
Recent Coffee Trends Summarized 52
US Coffee Market by Distribution Channel (2019E): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Channel 54
Coffee Shops Adapt to Evolving Coffee ?Waves? 54
Branded Coffee Shops Market in the US 55
Premiumization Emerges as a Key Strategy for Coffee Shops 56
Consolidation Activity Continues to Influence Coffee Shop
Operators 56
US Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by
Leading Coffee Chain for 2019 57
Increasing Sales at Specialty Coffee Shops Benefit Market
Prospects 57
Millennials: The Fastest Growing Consumer Category for Coffee 58
Market Analytics 59
Table 10: United States Coffee Shops Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 59
Table 11: Coffee Shops Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 60
Table 12: United States Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 61
CANADA 62
High Coffee Consumption Fuels Proliferation of Coffee Franchises 62
Demand on Rise for Specialty Beverages 62
Leading Coffee Franchises 62
Leading Coffee Shops in Canada: 2018 63
Market Analytics 64
Table 13: Canadian Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 64
Table 14: Canadian Coffee Shops Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 65
Table 15: Coffee Shops Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 66
JAPAN 67
Coffee Remains a Popular Beverage 67
Rising Popularity of Fresh Ground Coffee Bodes Well for the Market 67
Market Analytics 68
Table 16: Japanese Market for Coffee Shops: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 68
Table 17: Coffee Shops Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017 69
Table 18: Japanese Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 70
CHINA 71
Coffee Emerge as a Fashion Statement for Young Millennials 71
Rapid Urbanization and Expanding Middle Class Drive Demand for
Premium Coffee 71
Urbanization in China (2007-2017): Percentage Share of Total
Population Living in Cities 72
Quality of Produce Drive Chinese Coffee Production 72
Competition 73
US Coffee Chains Enjoy Significant Popularity 73
Leading Coffee Shop Chains in China by Share (in%): 2018 73
Market Share of Leading Specialty Coffee Shop Chains in China:
2018 74
Luckin Challenges Starbucks? Leadership in Chinese Coffee Shops
Market 74
Market Analytics 75
Table 19: Chinese Coffee Shops Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 75
Table 20: Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017 76
Table 21: Chinese Coffee Shops Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 77
EUROPE 78
Market Facts & Figures 78
Leading Retail Coffee Shop Chains 78
European Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
by Leading Coffee Chains for 2019 78
Per Capita Consumption of Coffee in Kg for Select European
Countries for 2018 79
European Coffee Shops Market 80
Concentration of Coffee Shops in Europe: Number of Coffee Shops
per 10,000 People by Select Countries for 2018 81
Rise of Specialty Coffee Shops in Europe 82
Market Analytics 83
Table 22: European Coffee Shops Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 83
Table 23: Coffee Shops Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017 84
Table 24: European Coffee Shops Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 85
Table 25: European Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 86
Table 26: Coffee Shops Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 87
Table 27: European Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 88
FRANCE 89
Traditional French Cafés Give Way to Specialty Coffee Shops 89
Market Analytics 90
Table 28: Coffee Shops Market in France by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 90
Table 29: French Coffee Shops Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017 91
Table 30: French Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 92
GERMANY 93
Market Overview 93
Berlin Rides on the Third Wave of Coffee Culture 93
Emergence of Private Roasting Shops Benefit Market Expansion 93
Competition 93
Number of Outlets of Leading Coffe Shop Brands in Germany: 2019 94
Market Analytics 95
Table 31: Coffee Shops Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025 95
Table 32: German Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017 96
Table 33: German Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 97
ITALY 98
Market Overview 98
Starbucks Forays into the Italian Coffee Market 98
Market Analytics 99
Table 34: Italian Coffee Shops Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 99
Table 35: Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017 100
Table 36: Italian Coffee Shops Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 101
UNITED KINGDOM 102
Growing Prominence of Third Wave Coffee Shops in the United
Kingdom 102
Youngsters Choose Coffee Over Tea 102
Competition 103
Leading Branded Coffee Chains in the UK: Ranked by Number of
Stores for 2018 103
Market Analytics 104
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Coffee Shops: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 104
Table 38: Coffee Shops Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017 105
Table 39: United Kingdom Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 106
SPAIN 107
Characterized by Sound Coffee Culture 107
Market Analytics 108
Table 40: Spanish Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 108
Table 41: Spanish Coffee Shops Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 109
Table 42: Coffee Shops Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 110
RUSSIA 111
Market Overview 111
Russian Coffee Shop Chains Expand International Presence 111
Market Analytics 112
Table 43: Russian Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 112
Table 44: Coffee Shops Market in Russia by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 113
Table 45: Russian Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 114
REST OF EUROPE 115
Austria 115
Belgium 115
Denmark 115
Finland 115
Greece 115
Ireland 116
Sweden 116
The Netherlands 117
Turkey 117
Market Analytics 118
Table 46: Rest of Europe Coffee Shops Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 118
Table 47: Coffee Shops Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 119
Table 48: Rest of Europe Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 120
ASIA-PACIFIC 121
Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Coffee Shop Culture 121
Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share
of Total Population Living in Cities 121
Market Analytics 122
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Coffee Shops Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 122
Table 50: Coffee Shops Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017 123
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 124
Table 52: Coffee Shops Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025 125
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Coffee Shops Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 126
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 127
AUSTRALIA 128
A Major Market for Coffee Shops in Asia-Pacific 128
Australian Coffee Industry: Key Findings 129
Market Analytics 129
Table 55: Coffee Shops Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 129
Table 56: Australian Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 130
Table 57: Australian Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 131
INDIA 132
Large Youth Population Boosts Demand for Coffee 132
Competitive Landscape 132
Market Share of Leading Coffee Chains in India: 2018 132
Market Analytics 133
Table 58: Indian Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 133
Table 59: Indian Coffee Shops Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2009-2017 134
Table 60: Coffee Shops Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 135
SOUTH KOREA 136
Market Overview 136
Market Analytics 136
Table 61: Coffee Shops Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 136
Table 62: South Korean Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 137
Table 63: Coffee Shops Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 138
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 139
Indonesia 139
Vietnam 139
Market Analytics 140
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coffee Shops: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025 140
Table 65: Coffee Shops Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017 141
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coffee Shops Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 142
LATIN AMERICA 143
Table 67: Latin American Coffee Shops Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 143
Table 68: Coffee Shops Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017 144
Table 69: Latin American Coffee Shops Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 145
Table 70: Latin American Coffee Shops Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 146
Table 71: Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 147
Table 72: Latin American Coffee Shops Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 148
ARGENTINA 149
Table 73: Argentinean Coffee Shops Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 149
Table 74: Coffee Shops Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 150
Table 75: Argentinean Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 151
BRAZIL 152
Leading exporter of Coffee 152
Market Analytics 153
Table 76: Coffee Shops Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 153
Table 77: Brazilian Coffee Shops Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 154
Table 78: Brazilian Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 155
MEXICO 156
A Major Coffee Producer 156
Market Analytics 157
Table 79: Coffee Shops Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025 157
Table 80: Mexican Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017 158
Table 81: Mexican Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 159
REST OF LATIN AMERICA 160
Colombia 160
Costa Rica 160
Guatemala 160
Market Analytics 161
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Coffee Shops Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 161
Table 83: Coffee Shops Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 162
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Coffee Shops Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 163
MIDDLE EAST 164
Rising Popularity of Speciality Coffee Shops Drives Robust
Growth in Middle East 164
Market Analytics 165
Table 85: The Middle East Coffee Shops Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 165
Table 86: Coffee Shops Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 166
Table 87: The Middle East Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 167
Table 88: The Middle East Coffee Shops Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 168
Table 89: The Middle East Coffee Shops Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 169
Table 90: Coffee Shops Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 170
IRAN 171
Table 91: Iranian Market for Coffee Shops: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 171
Table 92: Coffee Shops Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017 172
Table 93: Iranian Coffee Shops Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 173
ISRAEL 174
Table 94: Israeli Coffee Shops Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 174
Table 95: Coffee Shops Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 175
Table 96: Israeli Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 176
SAUDI ARABIA 177
Overview 177
Market Analytics 177
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Coffee Shops Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 177
Table 98: Coffee Shops Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 178
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Coffee Shops Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 179
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 180
Demand for Speciality Coffee is on Rise 180
Market Analytics 181
Table 103: Coffee Shops Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025 181
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Coffee Shops Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 182
Table 105: Coffee Shops Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 183
REST OF MIDDLE EAST 184
Table 100: Coffee Shops Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025 184
Table 101: Rest of Middle East Coffee Shops Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 185
Table 102: Rest of Middle East Coffee Shops Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 186
AFRICA 187
Table 106: African Coffee Shops Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 187
Table 107: Coffee Shops Market in Africa by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 188
Table 108: African Coffee Shops Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 189
IV. COMPETITION 190
1. 3FE COFFEE LIMITED 190
2. 85C BAKERY CAFE 191
3. A TWOSOME PLACE 192
4. ABRACO ESPRESSO 192
5. AMERICAN HOUSE COFFEE AND TEA 193
6. AMT COFFEE LTD. 194
7. ANGEL-IN-US 194
8. AROMA CAFE 195
9. AROMA ESPRESSO BAR 195
10. AROMA JOE'S COFFEE 196
