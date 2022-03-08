Global Cogeneration Equipment Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cogeneration Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cogeneration equipment market reached a value of US$ 23.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 39.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Cogeneration or combined heat and power (CHP) equipment is used to simultaneously produce thermal and electrical energy from a single fuel source. These fuel sources can be natural gas, biomass, wood, coal, waste heat and oil. Cogeneration equipment includes gas and steam turbines, electric generators and heat recovery systems that provide power to equipment and machines such as fans, pumps, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and steamers. This equipment works more efficiently and has a smaller carbon footprint than other conventional systems. For instance, in a rice mill that requires mechanical energy for milling and heat for paddy drying, a cogeneration system can use waste products such as rice husk in place of fuel to produce the needed energy output simultaneously, thereby significantly reducing fuel consumption



The growing energy demand across the globe is the key factor driving the market growth. The frequent occurrence of power outages and increasing power shortages have initiated the development process of systems that are a consistent, uninterrupted and sustainable source of power generation and supply.

Furthermore, widespread adoption of micro-CHP systems in industrial, residential and small and medium enterprise (SME) sectors coupled with the decreasing prices of natural gas owing to its abundant availability has positively influenced the demand for this equipment. The market is also receiving a boost due to increasing emphasis by governments of both developed and emerging nations on the production of clean, renewable and efficient energy. Various technological innovations are also catalyzing the market growth. For instance, the introduction of Tri- and Quattro-power generation systems has enabled the simultaneous production of three and more forms of energy, which assists in a better and more effective way of energy conversion.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Bosh Thermotechnology Limited, Innovative Steam Technologies, Clarke Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Foster Wheeler AG, ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH, Siemens AG, 2G Energy Inc., ABB Group, Aegis Energy Services, Inc., BDR Thermea, Baxi Group, Capstone Turbine Corporation and Rolls Royce Plc, etc



