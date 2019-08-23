Global Cogeneration Equipment Market to 2024 by Fuel, Capacity, Technology, Application, Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cogeneration Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cogeneration equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2024

Cogeneration or combined heat and power (CHP) equipment is used to simultaneously produce thermal and electrical energy from a single fuel source. These fuel sources can be natural gas, biomass, wood, coal, waste heat and oil. Cogeneration equipment includes gas and steam turbines, electric generators and heat recovery systems that provide power to equipment and machines such as fans, pumps, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and steamers. This equipment works more efficiently and has a smaller carbon footprint than other conventional systems.

For instance, in a rice mill that requires mechanical energy for milling and heat for paddy drying, a cogeneration system can use waste products such as rice husk in place of fuel to produce the needed energy output simultaneously, thereby significantly reducing fuel consumption.

The growing energy demand across the globe is the key factor driving the market growth. The frequent occurrence of power outages and increasing power shortages have initiated the development process of systems that are a consistent, uninterrupted and sustainable source of power generation and supply.



Furthermore, widespread adoption of micro-CHP systems in industrial, residential and small and medium enterprise (SME) sectors coupled with the decreasing prices of natural gas owing to its abundant availability has positively influenced the demand for this equipment.



The market is also receiving a boost due to increasing emphasis by governments of both developed and emerging nations on the production of clean, renewable and efficient energy. Various technological innovations are also catalyzing the market growth. For instance, the introduction of Tri- and Quattro-power generation systems has enabled the simultaneous production of three and more forms of energy, which assists in a better and more effective way of energy conversion.



