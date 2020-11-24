Global Cognitive Radio Market Report 2020: Upgradation of Networks with Software Defined Networking, along with Contextual Awareness will Drive Adoption of CR Tech

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Radio: An Emerging Intelligent Radio Technology in the Wireless Communication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As communication technology has progressed over the generations, the demand for wireless communications network has also evolved. However, users still face various issues in wireless communication such as network congestion, connectivity issues, security issues, and access point issues.

When dealing with wireless communication, network spectrum utilization is always a crucial factor. 5G has brought the network spectrum to the forefront as 5G promises to use the spectrum more efficiently and utilize a much broader range of the spectrum. Also when considering the wireless communication networks, the following different types of spectrum options need to be considered: licensed spectrum, unlicensed spectrum, and new shared spectrum options.

In the wireless communication networks space, some of the critical communication applications such as public safety and the military require ultra-fast and reliable communication. The network disruption by minutes, seconds, or even milliseconds, can have huge consequences for business operations.



The need for fast and reliable communication is therefore paramount for critical communication applications. To overcome the network issues and match up to the critical communication requirements, communication network infrastructure providers are working on developing advanced radio technology called cognitive radio (CR).



In brief, this research study highlights the following points:

Overview and technical details of the cognitive radio

CR technology evolution, development status

Key CR simulators

Intellectual property (IP) landscape

Key market participants

Application segments

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Wireless Communication Industry

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

2.0 CR Technology Overview

2.1 CR Provide Adaptability to Wireless Transmission Through Dynamic Spectrum Access

2.2 CR Architecture and Fundamental Principle

2.3 Integration of Policy Engine with Cognitive Engine Enables Effective Spectrum Management Functions

3.0 Market Landscape

3.1 Upgradation of Networks with Software Defined Networking, along with Contextual Awareness will Drive Adoption of CR Tech

3.2 The Wireless Communication Infrastructure Market Set to Witness Faster Growth for Period 2021 to 2025 Due to 5G Revolution

4.0 Technology Development Status

4.1 Spectrum Sensing Plays a fundamental and Crucial Role of Monitoring the Available Spectrum Bands in Communication Network

4.2 SDR and AI Technology Maturity Hold the Key for CR Adoption in Wireless Communication Market

4.3 the need for Intelligent Utilization of Wireless Resources Has Initiated the Deployment of AI and ML Techniques in CRs

5.0 CR Simulators/Emulators

5.1 Software Based Simulations Approach is Witnessing Significant Growth in CRs

5.2 MATLAB Has Wider Adoption in CR Study Due to Its Rich Computational Capability

5.3 Network Simulators are more Suitable for Large Scale Experimentation

6.0 IP Analysis

6.1 Companies are more Active than Research Universities in CR Patent Filing Activity

6.2 State Grid of China Holds Maximum Number of CR Patents in Private Network Space

6.3 China Dominates the Global IP Landscape for CR Technology

7.0 Companies to Action

7.1 Ericsson

7.2 Nokia

7.3 Huawei

7.4 Airbus

7.5 General Dynamics

8.0 Regional Initiatives and Application Segments

8.1 North America is Leading in Early Adoption of CR Technology

8.2 Key Application Segment Adoption Potential of CR Technology(2020-2025)

9.0 Growth opportunities

9.1 Significant R&D Efforts and Partnerships Among Companies and Regulatory Bodies will Accelerate CR Technology Development and Commercialization

9.2 With CR Technology Maturing Over the Next 5 Years, the Applications Focus Areas will Include Various Other Industries Apart from Military and Public Safety

10.0 Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

Airbus

Ericsson

General Dynamics

Huawei

Nokia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3wnzc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

