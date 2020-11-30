Global Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Machine Learning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.1% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural Language Processing segment is readjusted to a revised 24.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR



The Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.



Automated Reasoning Segment to Record 15.8% CAGR



In the global Automated Reasoning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 115-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Google, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Palantir Technologies

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software

Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery

Software Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery

Software Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide:

2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Machine Learning (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: Machine Learning (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Natural Language Processing (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Natural Language Processing (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Automated Reasoning (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 8: Automated Reasoning (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Speech Analytics (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Speech Analytics (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software

Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics

and Discovery Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery

Software Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and

Discovery Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Canadian Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and

Discovery Software Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020

VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 17: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cognitive

Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery

Software Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS

2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Cognitive Systems, Content

Analytics and Discovery Software in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: Chinese Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and

Discovery Software Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020

VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery

Software Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: European Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and

Discovery Software Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 22: European Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and

Discovery Software Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020

VS 2027



Table 23: European Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and

Discovery Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 24: European Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and

Discovery Software Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020

VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 25: Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery

Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million

by Application: 2020-2027



Table 26: French Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and

Discovery Software Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective

by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 27: Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery

Software Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 28: Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery

Software Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application:

2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 29: Italian Demand for Cognitive Systems, Content

Analytics and Discovery Software in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 30: Italian Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and

Discovery Software Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020

VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery

Software Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics

and Discovery Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 34: Rest of Europe Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics

and Discovery Software Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery

Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 36: Asia-Pacific Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and

Discovery Software Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective

by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 37: Rest of World Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics

and Discovery Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Rest of World Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics

and Discovery Software Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

