Global Coherent Transceivers Market Report 2023-2029: Featuring Ciena, Cisco-Acacia, Coherent, Eoptolink, Gigalight, Infinera, Innolight, Juniper, Lumentum & Nokia

In the past few years, the coherent transceivers market has evolved from long-haul and regional networks into data centers and access networks.

There is now even talk about coherent PONs, a concept inconceivable a few years back. Work continues towards the specifications that will take coherent communications to the Terabit level.

The breakout of this data is by

data rate

range

MSAs/standards

network segment in which the transceivers are deployed

As the table of contents below shows, the analysis of the market by network type is especially granular in this report.

The report begins with an analysis of the technological and product-related developments impacting the growth of the coherent transceivers market. This includes various modulation schemes and related integration strategies as well as the impact of the use ROADMs and WDM. The report also provides extended profiles of the leading innovating in the coherent communications space. Coherent technology influencers profiled in this report include OEMs, major transceiver makers and standards/MSA bodies. The report is targeted toward OEMs, transceiver makers, third-party transceiver suppliers, and network managers.

Key Topics Covered:

E.1 Executive Summary

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this report

1.2 Objective and Scope of this report

1.3 Methodology of this report

Chapter Two: Coherent Communications: Technology and its Components

2.1 The changing nature of network traffic and architectures: Impact on coherent

2.1.2 ROADMs, WDM and the future of coherent communications

2.3 Evolution of modulation techniques for coherent transceivers

2.3.1 DP-QPSK

2.3.2 BPSK

2.3.2 QAM

2.3.3 Integrated modulators

2.4 Power consumption and coherent transceivers

2.5 Key points from this chapter

3.4 Co-packaged and coherent optics

Chapter Three: Standards, MSAs and Components Markets

3.1 How the OIF and IEEE are shaping the coherent communications market

3.2 The low end of coherent: 100G, QSFP and CFP

3.3 800G Coherent

3.4 The OIF ZR project

3.4.1 400 ZR

3.4.2 800 ZR

3.4.3 800G-LR

3.5 XR Optics and the Open XR Forum

3.6 Tunable laser agreements

3.7 Analog coherent communications

3.8 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Four: Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast of Coherent Communications Markets

4.1 The future of coherent in long-haul and metro backbones

4.1.1 Coherent communications and Terabit networking

4.2 Campus and DCI applications

4.2.1 "Coherent Lite"

4.2.2 Amplified DWDM links

4.2.3 Unamplified fixed-wavelength links

4.3 Access networks and PONs

4.3.1 Low-complexity coherent PONs

4.3.2 Coherent communications, flexible PONs, and multi-standard PONs

4.4 5G/6G infrastructure

4.5 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Five: Profiles of Market Influencers

5.1 Cisco-Acacia

5.2 Coherent

5.3 Eoptolink

5.4 Infinera

5.5 Innolight

5.5 Juniper

5.6 Lumentum

5.7 Ciena

5.8 Nokia

5.9 Gigalight

About the Author

Acronyms and Abbreviations Used in this Report

Companies Mentioned

Ciena

Cisco-Acacia

Coherent

Eoptolink

Gigalight

Infinera

Innolight

Juniper

Lumentum

Nokia

