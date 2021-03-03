Global Coherent Transmission Markets Assessment 2021-2026: Inherent Advantages of Coherent Transmission Compared with Other Approaches to Boost Network Performance

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coherent Transmission Markets: A Five-Year Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the analyst identifies the opportunities within coherent transmission markets based on the technology's deployment throughout the network.

Coherent transmission markets include long-haul, submarine, metro, 5G infrastructure, cloud data centers, edge computing, and cable television. We examine the inherent advantages of coherent transmission compared with other approaches to boost network performance and how standards and MSAs are evolving to prepare the way for a coherent future.

The report also analyzes the full range of coherent products including chipsets, gearboxes, in-module FEC components, transceivers and coherent transmission equipment. These products are projected over a five-year period in both volume and value terms. We also identify the leading suppliers of these products analyze their suppliers' strategies.

Coherent transmission has been used to boost performance in long-haul and submarine networks for decades. Today coherent is gradually penetrating down into metro networks, 5G infrastructure, and data centers as these parts of the network increasingly have to cope with bandwidth hungry video, IoT, AI and VR/AR traffic. Coherent transmission is an important technology for resolving the bandwidth and latency problems.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter One Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Goals and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Forecasting Methodology of this Report

1.5 Plan of Report

Chapter Two: Coherent Transmission Technology Assessment

2.1 Origins of Coherent Transmission

2.1.1 Coherent Transmission vs. Other Approaches to Improving Network Performance

2.2 Key Drivers for Coherent Transmission in the Network

2.2.1 Flexibility and Line Rates

2.2.2 Coherent Optics for 400G/400GZR and Beyond

2.2.3 Forward Error Corrections

2.2.4 Spectral Shaping

2.2.5 Network Programmability

2.2.6 Dispersion Mitigation

2.3 Evolution of Coherent Modulation and Muxing (DP-QPSK, QAM-16, WDM)

2.4 Standards and MSAs for Coherent Transmission

2.4.1 Transceiver MSAs (QSFP, OSFP, CFP)

2.4.2 Work at the OIF

2.4.3 Relationship to FlexE

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Three: The Coherent Transmission Value Chain

3.1 Current Market for Optical Chipsets and Future Evolution

3.1.1 Key Optical Chipset Products and Leading Vendors

3.1.2 Five-year Market Forecasts of Optical Chipset Market

3.2 Opportunities for Specialist Components

3.2.1 Gearboxes

3.2.2 In-module FEC

3.3 Coherent Transceiver Markets

3.3.1 100G

3.3.2 400G

3.3.3 Coherent Modules Beyond 400G

3.3.4 The Supply Chain for Coherent Transceivers: Leading Suppliers and Products

3.3.5 Five-year Market Forecasts of Optical Transceivers (By Data Rate, MSA, etc.)

3.4 Coherent Transmission Equipment

3.4.1 Key Suppliers and Products

3.4.2 Notable Deployments of Coherent Transmission

3.4.3 Five-year Market Forecasts of Optical Equipment by Network Segment

3.5 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Four: Coherent Markets and Five-year Forecasts

4.1 Traditional Markets for Coherent Transmission

4.1.1 Long-haul

4.1.2 Submarine

4.1.3 Five-year Forecasts of Traditional Markets for Coherent Transmission Technology

4.2 The Ever-expanding Market for Coherent Transmission in Metro Markets

4.2.1 Conventional Telecom Networks

4.2.2 5G Infrastructure

4.2.3 Five-year Forecasts of Coherent Transmission in Metro Networks

4.3 Coherent Transmission in the Data Center

4.3.1 Cloud Data Center

4.3.2 Coherent and the Edge

4.3.3 Five-year Forecasts of Coherent Transmission in the Data Center

4.4 Coherent Transmission in Cable Television

4.4.1 Five-year Forecasts of Coherent Transmission in Cable Television

4.5 Forecasts of Coherent Transmission by Country/Region

