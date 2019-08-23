Global Coiled Tubing Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts 2019-2027
Aug 23, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coiled Tubing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Coiled Tubing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth in shale gas exploration, growth in offshore and deep-water drilling and redevelopment of mature oil fields.
Based on services, the market is categorized into drilling service, well intervention service, fracturing, engineering services, nitrogen services, milling services, and other services. In addition, drilling service is divided into managed pressure drilling, directional drilling, and seismic-guided drilling. Well intervention service is divided into well completion service and well cleaning service. Well completion service is divided into acid & chemical treatment, fishing, perforation, and logging.
According to the application, the market is segmented into drilling cleaning, completion, wellbore cleanouts, pipeline cleanout, electrical submersible pump cable conduit, cementing, nitrogen jetting and other applications.
Depending on location, the segment is segregated into onshore and offshore.
Based on operation, the market is categorized into circulation/deliquification, perforation, pumping and other operations. In addition, perforation is divided into subsea well perforating, depleted well perforating and live well perforating.
By end-user the segment is divided into engineering procurement, construction industry, oil & gas and other end users.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growth in Shale Gas Exploration
3.1.2 Growth in Offshore and Deep-Water Drilling
3.1.3 Redevelopment of Mature Oil Fields
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Coiled Tubing Market, By Services
4.1 Drilling Service
4.1.1 Managed Pressure Drilling
4.1.2 Directional Drilling
4.1.3 Seismic-Guided Drilling
4.2 Well Intervention Service
4.2.1 Well Completion Service
4.2.1.1 Acid & Chemical Treatment
4.2.1.2 Fishing
4.2.1.3 Perforation
4.2.1.4 Logging
4.2.2 Well Cleaning Service
4.3 Fracturing
4.4 Engineering Services
4.5 Nitrogen Services
4.6 Milling Services
4.7 Other Services
5 Coiled Tubing Market, By Application
5.1 Drilling Cleaning
5.2 Completion
5.3 Wellbore Cleanouts
5.4 Pipeline Cleanout
5.5 Electrical Submersible Pump Cable Conduit
5.6 Cementing
5.7 Nitrogen Jetting
5.8 Other Applications
6 Coiled Tubing Market, By Location
6.1 Onshore
6.2 Offshore
7 Coiled Tubing Market, By Operation
7.1 Circulation/Deliquification
7.2 Perforation
7.2.1 Subsea well Perforating
7.2.2 Depleted well Perforating
7.2.3 Live Well Perforating
7.3 Pumping
7.4 Other Operations
8 Coiled Tubing Market, By End User
8.1 Engineering Procurement
8.2 Construction Industry
8.3 Oil & Gas
8.4 Other End Users
9 Coiled Tubing Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 France
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 Spain
9.2.5 UK
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Superior Energy Services Inc.
11.2 Halliburton Co.
11.3 Trican
11.4 Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
11.5 Weatherford International Ltd.
11.6 RPC, Inc.
11.7 Sanjel Corporation
11.8 Baker Hughes
11.9 Nabors Industries Ltd.
11.10 Archer Limited
11.11 C&J Energy Services, Inc.
