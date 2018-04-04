Global Coin Sorter Market Expected to Reach $5,415 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



North America generated the highest revenue in 2016, due to the development of retail industry & banking sector and increase in adoption of coin sorters. The Asia-Pacific coin sorter market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the remarkable economic growth in Southeast Asia, India, & other economies and need for advanced products to facilitate hassle-free working of highly cash-intensive businesses.

Request for Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4532

The small size coin sorter segment contributed the highest share, accounting for $1,575 million in 2016, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. However, the coin sorter market for large size coin sorters is projected to grow at the highest rate of 7.6%.

Growth associated with commercial banks & retail industry, demand for automated cash-handling products, surge in demand for technologically advanced self-service machines, and increased application areas drives the coin sorter market growth. In addition, initiatives by commercial banks towards the adoption coin sorter machines are expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in May 2017, Siam Commercial Bank announced to implement machines that facilitate the deposition of coins into their bank accounts.

The report features a competitive scenario of the global coin sorter industry and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players profiled in the study are Giesecke & Devrient, Glory Global Solutions Limited, Laurel, Delarue, Baija Baiter, Royal Sovereign, Cummins Allison, Suzhou Ribao Technology Co., ltd., BCash, and CT Coin. These players adopt competitive strategies such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations to augment the growth of the coin sorter market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4532

Key Findings of the Coin Sorter Market:

The small size coin sorter segment accounted for the highest share of the global coin sorter industry in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

The North America coin sorter market generated the highest share, accounting for $1,467 million in 2016.

coin sorter market generated the highest share, accounting for in 2016. The coin sorter market for large size coin sorter segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research