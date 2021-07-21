Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market in Beverages Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Factors such as the increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launches, the proliferation of organized retailing outlets worldwide, and the health-promoting benefits of cold brew coffee will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cold brew coffee market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Cold Brew Coffee Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cold Brew Coffee Market is segmented as below:

Product

Arabica-based Cold Brew Coffee



Robusta-based Cold Brew Coffee



Liberica-based Cold Brew Coffee

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Cold Brew Coffee Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the cold brew coffee market in the beverages industry include Califia Farms LLC, Gradys Cold Brew, Heartland Food Products Group, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cold Brew Coffee Market size

Cold Brew Coffee Market trends

Cold Brew Coffee Market industry analysis

The health-promoting benefits of cold brew coffee is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as surging demand for substitute products may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold brew coffee market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cold Brew Coffee Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold brew coffee market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cold brew coffee market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold brew coffee market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold brew coffee market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Califia Farms LLC

Gradys Cold Brew

Heartland Food Products Group

HighBrewCoffee

Kohana Coffee

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Nestle SA

RISE Brewing Co.

Starbucks Coffee Company

The Coca-Cola Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

