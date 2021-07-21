Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market in Beverages Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 21, 2021, 17:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 1.37 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the cold brew coffee market to register a CAGR of 26.44%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launches, the proliferation of organized retailing outlets worldwide, and the health-promoting benefits of cold brew coffee will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cold brew coffee market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Cold Brew Coffee Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cold Brew Coffee Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Arabica-based Cold Brew Coffee
- Robusta-based Cold Brew Coffee
- Liberica-based Cold Brew Coffee
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Cold Brew Coffee Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the cold brew coffee market in the beverages industry include Califia Farms LLC, Gradys Cold Brew, Heartland Food Products Group, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cold Brew Coffee Market size
- Cold Brew Coffee Market trends
- Cold Brew Coffee Market industry analysis
The health-promoting benefits of cold brew coffee is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as surging demand for substitute products may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold brew coffee market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cold Brew Coffee Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cold brew coffee market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cold brew coffee market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cold brew coffee market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold brew coffee market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Califia Farms LLC
- Gradys Cold Brew
- Heartland Food Products Group
- HighBrewCoffee
- Kohana Coffee
- La Colombe Coffee Roasters
- Nestle SA
- RISE Brewing Co.
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- The Coca-Cola Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Share this article