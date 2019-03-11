Global Cold Brew Coffee Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold Brew Coffee Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rising number of mergers and acquisitions are expected to gain traction in the market. Since 2014, several large vendors have engaged in mergers and acquisition to take over several small vendors and increase their market share and presence. The analysts have predicted that the cold brew coffee market will register a CAGR of over 27% by 2022.

Market Overview

Rising number of new product launches

The increasing number of innovative and new product launches has invigorated the global cold brew coffee market.

Surging demand for substitute products

The growing popularity of other hot drinks and cold drinks such as RTD coffees like Frappuccino, mocha, espresso drinks, roast and ground coffee, cold coffee, iced coffee, energy drinks have emerged as a major challenge in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Techman-Head Group and Brackett Aircraft Company, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising number of new products launches and the rising number of mergers and acquisitions, will provide considerable growth opportunities to cold brew coffee manufactures.

Califia Farms, Heartland Food Products Group, HighBrewCoffee, JAB Holding Company, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Torrefaction, Nestle, and Starbucks are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global arabica-based cold brew coffee market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global robusta-based cold brew coffee market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global liberica-based cold brew coffee market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Cold brew coffee market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cold brew coffee market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cold brew coffee market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Cold brew coffee market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cold brew coffee market in Japan - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Cold brew coffee market in the UK - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cold brew coffee market in Germany - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising number of mergers and acquisitions

Growing influence of online retailing

Increasing demand for organic and private labels

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Califia Farms

Heartland Food Products Group

HighBrewCoffee

JAB Holding Company

Kohana Coffee

La Colombe Torrefaction

Nestle

Starbucks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63mlrc/global_cold_brew?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

