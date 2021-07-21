Global Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth in demand for reefer containers from the pharmaceutical industry, the rising initiatives to promote cold chain will offer immense growth opportunities.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry is segmented as below:

Service

o Warehousing And VAS

o Transportation

Geography

o APAC

o North America

o Europe

o South America

o MEA

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry in the air freight & logistics industry include Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Orient Overseas International Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry size

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry trends

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry industry analysis

The growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the functional barriers in cold chain logistics increase operational costs may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Orient Overseas International Ltd.

SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

VersaCold Logistics Services

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

