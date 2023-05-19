Global Cold Chain Market Report 2023: Demand for Processed Ready-To-Eat Food, Rising Export Volumes, Expanding Storage Capacities Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Cold Chain industry Global. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of Price and Occupancy Rate.

Its market segmentations include by ownership, by ownership, by of temperature range, by end-user application; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.



Market Overview:



According to publisher estimates, the Global Cold Chain Market will expand at significant rate by 2027, owing to the growing demand for processed ready-to-eat food, rising export volumes, expanding storage capacity and new and advanced technologies.



Many of the second and third world countries are international trade-dependent economies with significant import-export volume as % of GDP

Since the past decade, the Government is investing in Physical Infrastructure development of Global in terms of roads and Highways, Major seaport , airports development, Special Economic Zones



Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type: The Global Cold Chain market is segmented by Component into Cold Chain Storage and Cold Chain Transport To store, manage, and transport sensitive materials, a series of meticulously timed events must take place in temperature-controlled settings

By Geography: The Global Cold Chain market is segmented by geography into North America , Europe , Asia- pacific and LAMEA

While globalization has made the relative distance between regions of the world much smaller, the physical separation of these same regions is still a very important reality. The greater the physical separation, the more likely freight can be damaged in one of the complex transport operations involved. Some goods can be damaged by shocks, while undue temperature variations can damage others.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Cold Chain Market are highly competitive with ~500 players which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players each with their niche in Cold Chain. Large global players constitute ~20% of competitors, while regional players represent the second largest number of competitors. Some of the major players in the market include Agro Merchants Group LLC, Americold Logistics, Lineage Logistics LLC, Nichirei Corporation, and others.



Future Outlook



The cold chain market is expected to be fuelled by increasing demand for temperature-controlled products in the country, entry of several new players and government initiatives and programs. Several challenges such as low automation, rising fuel and electricity cost and shortage of qualified labour will act as a hindrance to growth.



