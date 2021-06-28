Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Report 2021-2027 - Rising Global Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Drugs to Propel the Cold Chain Monitoring Market

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cold Chain Monitoring estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Increasing demand for refrigeration in healthcare, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industries is fueling growth for the global cold chain monitoring market. Increasing consumption of protein-rich and carbohydrate-rich foods is fueling growth for refrigerated storage market in developing economies.

Rising customer awareness regarding maintaining a healthy lifestyle is propelling food manufacturers to design high-end cold chain and refrigerated warehouses. Advent of novel RFID, networking, telematics, and remote temperature sensing devices are enabling cold chain operators to constantly monitor refrigeration temperatures. Driven by new growth opportunities created by the COVID-19 crisis within the cold chain industry, the relevance of various verticals of cold chain network, including refrigerated transportation and warehousing, became amplified instantly.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.2% share of the global Cold Chain Monitoring market. Cold chain monitoring comprises the use of software and hardware, which includes adaptors, communication devices, application platforms, telematics unit, sensors, and RF devices and readers, among others.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.59 Billion by 2026

The Cold Chain Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.83% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.59 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US dominates the global market owing to its advanced transportation as well as distribution network, which in turn allows companies to easily design cold chain facilities.

Introduction of bilateral free trade agreements including North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and European Union Free Trade agreement (FTA) is enabling the US and European companies to export large quantities of perishable products. In order to tap the available opportunity, various firms are now designing high-end and well-connected cold storage facilities.

Propelled by bourgeoning manufacturing sector and positive economic scenario, market for cold storage systems is witnessing a significant growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Cold Chain

An Insight into Cold Chain Monitoring

Cold Chain Monitoring- Highly Beneficial for Transportation of Perishable Goods

COVID-19 Spurs Demand for Cold Chain Monitoring Technologies

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Construction of Sustainable Cold Chain Facilities Minimizes Food Wastage and Improve Product Quality

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Cold Chain Monitoring Market

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Astrona Biotechnologies

Berlinger & Co. AG

Controlant

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Elpro-Buchs AG

Freshsurety

Infratab, Inc.

Interstate Warehousing

Klinge Corporation

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Monnit Corporation

Nimble Wireless Inc.

Orbcomm, Inc.

Safetraces, Inc.

Savi Technology, Inc.

Securerf Corporation

Sensitech Inc.

TagBox Solutions

Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa

Verigo

Zest Labs, Inc

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advent of Innovative Packaging Materials Ensure Safe Storage and Transportation of Pharmaceuticals and Perishable Food Products

Rise of Cold Chain IoT to Strengthen Monitoring Solutions

Food Security Concerns Turn Focus onto Cold Chain Monitoring

Shrinking Arable Land

Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020 Growing Significance of Farm-to-Fork Trend Elevates Role of Cold Chain Logistics

Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Create Strong Business Case

Healthy Tide in Grocery & Processed Food Retail Augments Prospects for Food Cold Chain Solutions

Increasing Demand for Organic Foods to Bolster Cold Chain System

Cold Chains Gain Ground in Healthcare Sector

Rising Global Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Drugs to Propel the Cold Chain Monitoring Market

Governmental Policies Impact Pharmaceutical Supply Chains in Europe and North America

and Latest Regulation of FSMA Requires Further Refinements in Cold Chain Monitoring

Advanced Digital Technologies Make an Impact on Cold Chain Ecosystem

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 55

