FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 381 Companies: 55 - Players covered include Astrona Biotechnologies; Berlinger & Co. AG; Controlant; Daikin Industries Ltd.; Elpro-Buchs AG; Freshsurety; Infratab, Inc.; Interstate Warehousing; Klinge Corporation; Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC; Monnit Corporation; Nimble Wireless Inc.; Orbcomm, Inc.; Safetraces, Inc.; Savi Technology, Inc.; Securerf Corporation; Sensitech Inc.; TagBox Solutions; Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa; Verigo; Zest Labs, Inc and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Hardware, Software); Application (Food & Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Chemicals, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2026

Cold chain monitoring utilizes advanced thermal as well as refrigerated packaging techniques to constantly monitor temperature of pharmaceuticals and perishable food products. The novel technology enable manufactures to preserve physical and biochemical features of frozen and chilled foods. Increasing demand for refrigeration in healthcare, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industries is fueling growth for the global cold chain monitoring market. Increasing consumption of protein-rich and carbohydrate-rich foods is fueling growth for refrigerated storage market in developing economies. Rising customer awareness regarding maintaining a healthy lifestyle is propelling food manufacturers to design high-end cold chain and refrigerated warehouses. Advent of novel RFID, networking, telematics, and remote temperature sensing devices are enabling cold chain operators to constantly monitor refrigeration temperatures. Driven by new growth opportunities created by the COVID-19 crisis within the cold chain industry, the relevance of various verticals of cold chain network, including refrigerated transportation and warehousing, became amplified instantly.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cold Chain Monitoring estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.2% share of the global Cold Chain Monitoring market. Cold chain monitoring comprises the use of software and hardware, which includes adaptors, communication devices, application platforms, telematics unit, sensors, and RF devices and readers, among others.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.59 Billion by 2026

The Cold Chain Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.83% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.59 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US dominates the global market owing to its advanced transportation as well as distribution network, which in turn allows companies to easily design cold chain facilities. Introduction of bilateral free trade agreements including North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and European Union Free Trade agreement (FTA) is enabling the US and European companies to export large quantities of perishable products. In order to tap the available opportunity, various firms are now designing high-end and well-connected cold storage facilities. Propelled by bourgeoning manufacturing sector and positive economic scenario, market for cold storage systems is witnessing a significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

