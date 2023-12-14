Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Industry Analysis Report 2023: Value to Reach ?1.6 Billion in 2027 - Secondary Market for Leasing and Monetizing CBRS PAL Spectrum Rights Gains Traction

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study investigates the market for tracking and monitoring refrigerated containers, trailers, swap bodies, rail freight wagons, air freight ULDs as well as pallets and cargo boxes.

The installed base of active remote tracking systems for these use cases is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 19.4 percent from 4.0 million units at the end of 2022 to 9.7 million units by 2027. Perishable foods, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, chemicals and electronics can benefit greatly from these solutions as they are typically sensitive to exposure to temperature variations during transportation. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Rapid growth on the horizon for the cold chain tracking solutions market

Shipments of remote tracking systems with cellular or satellite communications capabilities for refrigerated cargo carrying units including trailers, intermodal containers, rail freight wagons and air freight ULDs reached 725,000 units worldwide in 2022. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8 percent, shipments are expected to reach 1.2 million units in 2027.

During the same period, the installed base of active tracking devices used for refrigerated cargo carrying units is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.0 percent from 2.4 million units at the end of 2022 to 4.4 million units by 2027. The number of active tracking devices and real-time data loggers in use for general cargo applications, including insulated cargo boxes and pallet shippers, reached 1.6 million units at the end of 2022. The number of active devices is forecasted to reach 5.2 million units at the end of 2027. Yearly device shipments in this category will grow from 5.9 million units in 2022 to reach 22.5 million units in 2027.

The cold chain tracking and monitoring market is served by a wide range of players. ORBCOMM has a large installed base of connected vehicles and assets. The company is the number one player in the refrigerated trailer and container tracking segment with close to 0.5 million units installed. Maersk has rolled out a system for real-time tracking of its entire fleet of 380,000 refrigerated containers, making it the largest refrigerated container tracking project worldwide.

The Denmark-based tracking specialist Globe Tracker is the third largest provider of tracking solutions for refrigerated containers. The company has equipped the major shipping company Hapag-Lloyd's entire fleet of around 160,000 reefer containers with tracking units. Additional leading players in the refrigerated intermodal container tracking segment include Envotech, Cooltrax and Copeland (formerly Emerson Climate Technologies). Leading refrigerated trailer tracking players moreover include Spireon, Schmitz Cargobull, CalAmp and Idem Telematics. Intermodal Telematics and SAVVY Telematics Systems are leading vendors of temperature-controlled tank container tracking solutions.

"The market for real-time tracking solutions for cold chain applications continues to grow as the demand for up-to-date and relevant logistics data increases", says Martin Backman, Principal Analyst. The data can provide benefits for several departments within an organization and be used not only to optimize logistics processes but also to improve customer service, settle claims faster and more. A single load of cargo transported in the cold chain can be worth millions of euros.

"Real-time tracking is a very cost-effective way to prevent high-value cargo from being spoiled or damaged", continues Mr. Backman. As the cost for IoT devices and connectivity services continues to decrease it becomes financially viable to also track goods of lower value. "The addressable market for cold chain tracking solutions will expand substantially in the next years", concludes Mr. Backman.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the refrigerated cargo tracking value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Summary of major refrigerated cargo tracking initiatives worldwide.

Updated profiles of 79 cold chain tracking solution providers.

Detailed forecasts by market segment lasting until 2027.

The latest trends in cold chain logistics and the tracking of cargo and cargo carrying units including trailers, intermodal containers, ULDs and rail wagons.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Global Freight Transport Overview

1.1 International merchandise trade

1.1.1 Freight transportation modes

1.1.2 Logistics units and containerisation

1.1.3 Ports, terminals and trade lanes

1.1.4 Global container shipping companies and air cargo airlines

1.2 Containers, trailers, rail freight wagons and ULDs

1.2.1 Intermodal shipping containers

1.2.2 Trailers and semi-trailers

1.2.3 Rail freight wagons

1.2.4 Air freight unit load devices

2 The Cold Chain Industry

2.1 The cold supply chain

2.2 Goods transported in the cold chain

2.3 Cold chain regulations

2.3.1 North America

2.3.2 Europe

2.3.3 Rest of the world

2.4 Cold chain monitoring solutions

2.4.1 Cold chain tracking infrastructure

2.4.2 Benefits of using tracking solutions

2.5 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and unit shipments

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Market value

3.1.4 Vendor market shares

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.2.1 Refrigerated cargo and cargo container tracking solution providers

3.2.2 Refrigerated cargo container OEMs

3.2.3 Cold chain logistics service providers

3.3 Market drivers and barriers

3.3.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.3.2 Regulatory environment

3.3.3 Competitive environment

3.3.4 Technology environment

3.4 Future industry trends

3.4.1 Cold chain monitoring solutions lead the cargo tracking market

3.4.2 The pandemic accelerated uptake of cold chain monitoring solutions

3.4.3 Container shipping companies' record profits accelerate investments in IoT

3.4.4 Sustainability goals can be reached by using real-time monitoring solutions

3.4.5 Incumbent data logger providers bet on real-time technologies

3.4.6 2G/3G network sunsets create opportunities for tracking solution providers

3.4.7 Smart labels may revolutionise parcel tracking

3.4.8 Shipment monitoring services becomes increasingly common

4 Cold Chain Tracking Solution Providers

Refrigerated cargo container tracking solution providers

AddSecure

ArrowSpot

Astrata Europe

Ayantra

Bosch

CalAmp

CLS Group

Contguard

Cooltrax

Copeland

Digi International

Envotech

EROAD

G7 Yiliu

Globe Tracker

Idem Telematics (BPW)

Intermodal Telematics

Kirsen Global Security

Motive Technologies

Nexxiot

ORBCOMM

Powerfleet

Purfresh

Samsara

SAVVY Telematic Systems

Sensolus

Spireon (Solera)

Swinnus

Sycada

T42 IoT Tracking Solutions

T Comm Telematics

Transics (ZF)

Ubidata

WITRAC

Zenatek

Refrigerated cargo tracking solution providers

7PSolutions

Adapt Ideations

Berlinger

CartaSense

Controlant

DeltaTrak

ELPRO (Bosch)

Escavox

Frigga (Shanghai Dewav IoT Technology)

Hanhaa

Intelyt

OnAsset Intelligence

Onset

ParkourSC

Roambee

Sendum Wireless

Sensitech (Carrier)

Sony

Tempmate

Tive

Trusted

TSS

Versa

Xsense

Refrigerated cargo container OEMs

Carrier

China International Marine Containers (CIMC)

Cold Chain Technologies

Cryoport

CSafe Global

Daikin Industries

Envirotainer

Krone

Maersk Container Industry

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Schmitz Cargobull

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Thermo King (Trane Technologies)

(Trane Technologies) Utility Trailer Manufacturing

Cold chain logistics service providers

DB Schenker

FedEx

Hapag-Lloyd

Maersk

UPS

ZIM

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byr038

