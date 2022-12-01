Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Report 2022-2026 - Real-time data Loggers to Change Industry Dynamics

Dublin, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total market value for cold chain tracking solutions reached an estimated € 720 million in 2021. Growing at a CAGR of 11.4 percent, the total market size is forecasted to reach € 1.2 billion in 2026.

This study investigates the market for tracking and monitoring of refrigerated containers, trailers, swap bodies, rail freight wagons, air freight unit load devices, pallets and cargo boxes.

The installed base of active remote tracking systems for these cargo loading units is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 17.4 percent from 4.1 million units at the end of 2021 to 9.2 million units by 2026.

Perishable foods, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, chemicals and electronics can benefit greatly from these solutions as they are typically sensitive to exposure of temperature variations during transportation. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

The number of active tracking devices deployed for refrigerated cargo and cargo carrying units including trailers, intermodal containers, rail freight wagons, air cargo containers, cargo boxes and pallets reached 4.1 million worldwide in 2021. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4 percent, this number is expected to reach 9.2 million by 2026.

In terms of installed base, tracking devices for general refrigerated cargo applications is today the largest market, followed by refrigerated intermodal containers and trailers. The markets for tracking solutions for refrigerated rail freight wagons and air cargo containers are considerably smaller.

The cold chain tracking and monitoring market is served by a wide range of players. Maersk has rolled out a system for real-time tracking of its entire fleet of 385,000 refrigerated containers, making it the largest refrigerated cargo container tracking project worldwide. ORBCOMM is the second largest player in terms of the number of connected units with an estimated 380,000 units installed on both refrigerated trailers and reefer containers.

The Denmark-based tracking specialist Globe Tracker is the third largest provider of tracking solutions for refrigerated cargo carrying units. The company is collaborating with the major shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to equip the ocean carrier's entire fleet of around 140,000 reefer containers with tracking units.

Additional leading players in the refrigerated intermodal container and trailer tracking segment include Envotech, Cooltrax, Emerson, Spireon, Schmitz Cargobull, CalAmp and Idem Telematics. DeltaTrak, Sensitech (part of Carrier), Controlant, Tive and Frigga (part of Dewav Electronic Technology) are leading players in the refrigerated cargo tracking segment, each with more than 100,000 active trackers at any given time.

Additional players in the segment include OnAsset Intelligence, Roambee, Adapt Ideations, Tempmate, Escavox, 7PSolutions and Intelyt.

Expert Insight

"The logistics industry is currently undergoing a major transformation", says Martin Backman, Senior Analyst. Accelerated by the supply chain disruptions following the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is now investing heavily in digital solutions that will increase visibility and security in the supply chain. Cold chain tracking solutions provide significant value for shippers and logistics providers by providing real-time data on the location and condition of temperature-sensitive cargo in-transit.

"The lack of up-to-date and relevant shipment data is one of the main reasons that lead to spoiled cargo" continues Mr. Backman. This can potentially lead to major losses as products transported in the cold chain are typically of high value. "2021 was a stellar year for the cold chain tracking industry and the future looks bright as the industry is now ready for investing in the technology", concludes Mr. Backman

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the refrigerated cargo tracking value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Summary of major refrigerated cargo tracking initiatives worldwide.

Updated profiles of 75 cold chain tracking solution providers.

Detailed forecasts by market segment lasting until 2026.

The latest trends on cold chain logistics and the tracking of cargo and cargo carrying units including trailers, intermodal containers, ULDs and rail wagons.

This report answers the following questions

Which are the leading providers of cold chain tracking solutions?

What offerings are available from device vendors and service providers?

Which modes of refrigerated transport have the highest penetration rates?

What impact will regulations and legislations have on the market?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of refrigerated cargo tracking solutions?

What are the latest trends on the cold chain tracking market?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

How will the cold chain tracking industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Global Freight Transport Overview

1.1 International merchandise trade

1.1.1 Freight transportation modes

1.1.2 Logistics units and containerisation

1.1.3 Ports, terminals and trade lanes

1.1.4 Global container shipping companies and air cargo airlines

1.2 Containers, trailers, rail freight wagons and ULDs

1.2.1 Intermodal shipping containers

1.2.2 Trailers and semi-trailers

1.2.3 Rail freight wagons

1.2.4 Air freight unit load devices

2 The Cold Chain Industry

2.1 The cold supply chain

2.2 Goods transported in the cold chain

2.3 Cold chain regulations

2.3.1 North America

2.3.2 Europe

2.3.3 Rest of the world

2.4 Cold chain monitoring solutions

2.4.1 Cold chain tracking infrastructure

2.4.2 Benefits of using tracking solutions

2.5 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and unit shipments

3.1.2 Market value

3.1.3 Regional markets

3.1.4 Vendor market shares

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.2.1 Refrigerated cargo and cargo container tracking solution providers

3.2.2 Refrigerated cargo container OEMs

3.2.3 Cold chain logistics service providers

3.3 Market drivers and barriers

3.3.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.3.2 Regulatory environment

3.3.3 Competitive environment

3.3.4 Technology environment

3.4 Future industry trends

3.4.1 Cold chain monitoring solutions lead the cargo tracking market

3.4.2 The pandemic accelerates uptake of cold chain monitoring solutions

3.4.3 Container shipping companies' record profits accelerate investments in IoT

3.4.4 Sustainability goals can be reached by using real-time monitoring solutions

3.4.5 Real-time data loggers to change industry dynamics

3.4.6 Upcoming 2G/3G sunset creates opportunities for tracking solution providers

4 Cold Chain Tracking Solution Providers

4.1 Refrigerated cargo container tracking solution providers

AddSecure

ArrowSpot

Ayantra

Bosch

CalAmp

CLS Group

Contguard

Cooltrax

Digi International

Emerson

Envotech

EROAD

G7 Networks

Globe Tracker

Idem Telematics

Intermodal Telematics

Kirsen Global Security

ORBCOMM

PowerFleet

Purfresh

Samsara

SAVVY Telematic Systems

Sensolus

Spireon (Solera)

Swinnus

Sycada

T42 IoT Tracking Solutions

Transics (ZF)

Ubidata

WITRAC

Zenatek

4.2 Refrigerated cargo tracking solution providers

7PSolutions

Adapt Ideations

Berlinger

CartaSense

Controlant

DeltaTrak

ELPRO (Bosch)

Escavox

Frigga (Dewav Electronic Technology)

Hanhaa

Intelyt

Kizy Tracking

OnAsset Intelligence

ParkourSC

Roambee

Sendum Wireless

Sensitech (Carrier)

Sierra Wireless (Semtech)

Sony

TagBox

Tempmate

Tive

Trusted

TSS

Versa

Xsense

4.3 Refrigerated cargo container OEMs

Carrier

China International Marine Containers (CIMC)

Cold Chain Technologies

Cryoport

CSafe Global

Daikin Industries

Envirotainer

Krone

Schmitz Cargobull

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Thermo King (Trane Technologies)

(Trane Technologies) Utility Trailer Manufacturing

4.4 Cold chain logistics service providers

DB Schenker

FedEx

Hapag-Lloyd

Maersk

UPS

ZIM

