Global Cold Insulation Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.1%. Fiber Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Fiber Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798191/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$194.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$236.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fiber Glass will reach a market size of US$58.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$666.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.; Armacell International S.A.; Aspen Aerogel Inc.; BASF SE; Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd.; Covestro AG; Fletcher Insulation; G+H Group; Huntsman Corporation; Johns Manville; Kingspan Group plc; Knauf Insulation Ltd.; Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH; Owens Corning; Rockwool International A/S; The Dow Chemical Company; URSA Insulation, S.A.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798191/?utm_source=PRN



COLD INSULATION MCP11

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Increasing Environmental Concerns and the Critical Need to Minimize Energy Loss Drive Healthy Demand

Polyurethane Foam: Largest and Fastest Growing Cold Insulation Material Type

Myriad Benefits of Rigid Polyisocyanurate and Polyurethane Insulation

Fiber Glass: A Traditional Widely Used Cold Insulation Material

Phenolic Foam Seeks to Widen Addressable Market

Oil & Gas Applications Dominate Cold Insulation Sales

Europe Dominates Consumption, While China Leads Global Growth in Demand

Cold Insulation: A Prelude

A Comparison of Common Available Insulation Materials

Preventing Moisture Condensation and Other Characteristics of Cold Insulation Materials

Hot Insulation versus Cold Insulation





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)

Armacell International S.A. (Germany)

Aspen Aerogel Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd. (Australia)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Fletcher Insulation (Australia)

G+H Group (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Johns Manville (USA)

Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)

Knauf Insulation Ltd. (UK)

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH (Germany)

Owens Corning (USA)

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

URSA Insulation, S.A (Spain)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Concerns over Green House Gas Emissions Extends Significant Growth Opportunities

Worldwide Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Economic Sector (in %): 2019

Worldwide Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Gas (in %): 2019

Worldwide CO2 Emissions from Industrial and Fossil Fuel Combustion Processes by Region (in %): 2019

WTW Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in gm CO2eq/MJ) for Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, LNG, CNG from Landfill Gas, and LNG from Landfill Gas

Pounds of Air Pollutants (CO2, CO, NOx, SO2, Particulates, and Mercury) Per Billion BTUs of Energy for Natural Gas, Oil, and Coal

Stable Growth in the Global Oil & Gas Sector Benefits Market Prospects

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of Company (2017-2019)

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Favor Market Growth

High Growth Opportunities for Cold Insulation in HVAC Sector

HVAC System Market by Equipment Type: A Snapshot

Global HVAC Market Revenues (in %) by End-Use Sector: 2019

Global HVAC Market Revenues (in %) by Region: 2019

Widespread Deployments of Air Conditioning Equipment Drive HVAC Insulation Demand

Global Installed Base of Air Condoning Units (in Millions) for the Years 2016, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050

Global Economic Outlook and the Cold Insulation Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2

through 2020

Intensified Demand for Refrigeration Equipment Accelerates Market Expansion

Growing Prominence of Cold Insulation in the Food Cold Chain

Global Cold Storage Market Revenues (in %) by Product Category: 2019

Rising Cold Chain Investments Fuel Refrigeration Insulation Demand

Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Northbound Trajectory in Cryogenic Equipment Deployments





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Cold Insulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cold Insulation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cold Insulation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Fiber Glass (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Fiber Glass (Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Fiber Glass (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Phenolic Foams (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Phenolic Foams (Material) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Phenolic Foams (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Polystyrene Foams (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Polystyrene Foams (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Polystyrene Foams (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Polyurethane Foams (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Polyurethane Foams (Material) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Polyurethane Foams (Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Materials (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Chemicals (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 20: Chemicals (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Chemicals (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: HVAC (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: HVAC (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: HVAC (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Refrigeration (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Refrigeration (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Refrigeration (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 34: Cold Insulation Market in the United States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 35: Cold Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Cold Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Cold Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Cold Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: Cold Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Cold Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 41: Cold Insulation Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Cold Insulation Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Cold Insulation Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Cold Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Cold Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Cold Insulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 47: Cold Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Cold Insulation Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cold Insulation in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Cold Insulation Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 51: Cold Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cold Insulation Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 53: Cold Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Cold Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Cold Insulation in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Cold Insulation Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Cold Insulation Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 58: European Cold Insulation Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Cold Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Cold Insulation Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Cold Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 62: European Cold Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 63: Cold Insulation Market in Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: European Cold Insulation Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 65: Cold Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Cold Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Cold Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Cold Insulation Market: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: French Cold Insulation Market Share Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Cold Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Cold Insulation Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Cold Insulation Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: German Cold Insulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 74: Cold Insulation Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: German Cold Insulation Market Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Cold Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Cold Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 78: Cold Insulation Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cold Insulation Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 80: Cold Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Cold Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Cold Insulation in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Cold Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Cold Insulation Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Cold Insulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 86: Cold Insulation Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Cold Insulation Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cold Insulation in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Cold Insulation Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 90: Cold Insulation Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Cold Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Europe Cold Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017

Table 93: Cold Insulation Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Cold Insulation Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 95: Cold Insulation Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Cold Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Cold Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation Market: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation Market Share Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Cold Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Cold Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025

Table 104: Cold Insulation Market in Rest of World: Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of World Cold Insulation Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of World Cold Insulation Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Cold Insulation Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of World Cold Insulation Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. AEROTHANE APPLICATIONS (PTY) LTD.



2. ARABIAN FIBERGLASS INSULATION CO., LTD.



3. ARMACELL



4. ARMAN INSULATION COMPANY



5. ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.



6. BASF SE



7. BRADFORD INSULATION INDUSTRIES PTY LTD.



8. CERTAINTEED CORPORATION



9. COMBI ISOLATIE B.V.



10. COVESTRO AG



11. DAEHYUP CO., LTD.



12. DAFA A/S



13. DONGSUNG FINETEC CO., LTD.



14. DOW INC.



15. DUNA-CORRADINI SPA



16. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG



17. FLETCHER INSULATION



18. G+H GROUP



19. GULF COOL THERM FACTORY LLC



20. ITW INSULATION SYSTEMS



21. HUNTSMAN CORPORATION



22. JOHNS MANVILLE



23. KAEFER INDUSTRIE GMBH



24. KINGSPAN GROUP PLC



25. KNAUF INSULATION LIMITED



26. KNAUF INSULATION SPRL



27. KORFF ISOLMATIC GMBH



28. L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX SPA



29. LANGFANG WANFU INSULATION MATERIALS CO., LTD.



30. MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC - POREXTHERM DAMMSTOFFE GMBH



31. NGP INDUSTRIES LTD.



32. NICHIAS CORPORATION



33. NOVISOL AG



34. OWENS CORNING



35. ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S



36. UNITED FOAM APS



37. URSA INSULATION SA



38. ZHEJIANG ZHENYANG COLD INSULATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798191/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

