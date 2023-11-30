Global Cold Insulation Market Report 2022 and 2023-2030: Construction and Infrastructure Spending Determines Demand for Cold Insulation Materials

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Insulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cold Insulation Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cold Insulation estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fiber Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Phenolic Foams segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The cold storage industry has witnessed significant growth, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on online grocery shopping and the need for vaccine storage. The surge in online grocery shopping has increased the demand for cold storage facilities, while vaccine distribution has led to numerous cold storage construction projects.

In 2022, the global market for cold storage is competitive, with players having varying levels of market presence, ranging from strong to niche. Cold storage is a crucial component of cold chain logistics, and there are different types of cold storage construction.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $719.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The market is expected to continue its robust growth, with the United States leading in cold storage construction. However, the industry faces challenges such as high build-out costs, a shortage of skilled labor, extended lead times, and delivery delays.



The Cold Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$719.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Concerns over Greenhouse Gas Emissions Extends Growth Opportunities

Worldwide Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Economic Sector (in %): 2019

Worldwide Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Gas (in %): 2019

Worldwide CO2 Emissions from Industrial and Fossil Fuel Combustion Processes by Region (in %): 2019

WTW Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in gm CO2eq/MJ) for Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, LNG, CNG from Landfill Gas, and LNG from Landfill Gas

Pounds of Air Pollutants (CO2, CO, NOx, SO2, Particulates, and Mercury) Per Billion BTUs of Energy for Natural Gas, Oil, and Coal

Oil & Gas Sector: Complex Operational Environments Enhance Significance of Cold Insulation Materials

COVID-19 Throws New Set of Challenges for Oil & Gas Industry

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020

Breakdown of North American E&P Capital Spending (in %) by Type of Company for 2020

Cold Insulation in HVAC Sector: Significant Growth Potential

Global HVAC Systems Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Global HVAC Market Revenues (in %) by End-Use Sector: 2020E

Global HVAC Market Revenues (in %) by Region: 2020E

Widespread Deployments of Air Conditioning Equipment Drive HVAC Insulation Demand

Global Installed Base of Air Condoning Units (in Millions) for the Years 2016, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050

Construction and Infrastructure Spending Determines Demand for Cold Insulation Materials

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Intensified Demand for Refrigeration Equipment Accelerates Market Expansion

Growing Prominence of Cold Insulation in the Food Cold Chain

Global Cold Storage Market Revenues (in %) by Product Category: 2020E

Investments in Cold Chain Facilities to Set the Tone for Refrigeration Insulation Demand

Increasing Cryogenic Equipment Deployments Augur Well for Cold Insulation Market

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Polyurethane Foam Emerges as a Widely Used Cold Insulation Material

Global Polyurethane Foams Market by End-Use Application (2020)

Polystyrene Foam: Growth Driven by Use in Insulation Products

Global Polystyrene Foams Demand Breakdown by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2020

Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth

Bio-Based Cold Insulation Materials: A Promising Development

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Favor Market Growth

