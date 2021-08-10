FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 5; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 4133 Companies: 80 - Players covered include Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.; Armacell International S.A.; Aspen Aerogel Inc.; BASF SE; Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd.; Covestro AG; Daehyup Tech Co., Ltd.; Fletcher Insulation; G+H Group; Huntsman Corporation; Johns Manville; Kingspan Group plc; Knauf Insulation Ltd.; Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm DÃ¤mmstoffe GmbH; Owens Corning; Rockwool International A/S; The Dow Chemical Company; URSA Insulation, S.A and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Material (Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams, Other Materials); End-Use (Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This Is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Abstract-

Global Cold Insulation Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026

Insulation refers to a material or composite materials utilized for conserving energy by retarding the flow of heat. Insulation materials offer the capability of preventing or reducing equipment damage that could occur as a result of fire exposure or corrosion. In addition, these materials enhance the operating efficiency of industrial and commercial installation systems such as heating and cooling, process, power, plumbing, and ventilation. Insulation can be categorized on the basis of its operating temperature range as thermal, cryogenic, and refractory. Cold insulation reduces leakage of energy from infrastructure/equipment and improves their operational efficiency. It prevents moisture intrusion, condensation and long term degradation. Materials used for cold insulation have closed structures for preventing heat flow. Applications requiring maintenance of lower temperatures for process control, for conserving refrigeration and for avoiding surface condensation typically use cold insulation materials. Cold insulation thus serves as barrier to flow of heat. Cold insulation materials also hold the ability to save environment from depletion of ozone layer.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cold Insulation estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Fiber Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phenolic Foams segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $685.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $892.8 Million by 2026

The Cold Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$685.6 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$892.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

The global cold insulation market is being driven by strong focus on energy efficiency, environmental awareness, rapid industrialization and demand for air conditioning and refrigeration systems. The global market is anticipated to be propelled by strong focus on energy efficiency as a result of increasing energy costs and concerns over greenhouse gas emissions. Ongoing government efforts to make public infrastructure more energy efficient and reduced infrastructure spending across various countries are expected to pave way for adoption of cold insulation. In addition, rising disposable incomes and demand for air-conditioning devices across emerging countries is likely to further impel the market growth. Cold insulation demand is expected to benefit from increasing consumption of cryogenic gases like LNG and LPG coupled with the need for LEED certification and adoption of cryogenic equipment in the oil & gas industry are anticipated create a fertile ground for expansion of the cold insulation market. In addition, rapid industrialization across developing economies and stringent regulations requiring players to upgrade infrastructure for reducing energy losses are poised to drive the market in the coming years. On the flip side, huge investment and raw material costs are hindering the market growth. Volatile prices of key materials such as benzene, MDI and TDI needed to produce polystyrene and polyurethane based insulation materials are affecting profit margins for players. Moreover, weak quality control standards across developing economies due to inadequate environmental awareness and low government intervention are inhibiting the market expansion.

Polystyrene Foams Segment to Reach $691.5 Million By 2026

Polystyrene foams is water-proof thermoplastic foam with exceptional temperature insulation properties. The material is being extensively used as a cold insulation material on account of its superior tensile and compressive strength. Polyisocyanurate foams, a result of technology improvements in PU foams over the years, is an important cold insulation type. In the global Polystyrene Foams segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$379.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$542.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86.7 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™G

lobal Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com ) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

