Global Cold Storage Construction Industry Report 2023-2030: Offering Eco-Friendly Alternative, CO2 Refrigeration Set to Make Big Gains

Global Cold Storage Construction Market to Reach $32.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cold Storage Construction estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The cold storage industry has witnessed significant growth, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on online grocery shopping and the need for vaccine storage. The surge in online grocery shopping has increased the demand for cold storage facilities, while vaccine distribution has led to numerous cold storage construction projects.

Production Stores, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$18.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Bulk Stores segment is estimated at 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR

In 2022, the global market for cold storage is competitive, with players having varying levels of market presence, ranging from strong to niche. Cold storage is a crucial component of cold chain logistics, and there are different types of cold storage construction. The market is expected to continue its robust growth, with the United States leading in cold storage construction. However, the industry faces challenges such as high build-out costs, a shortage of skilled labor, extended lead times, and delivery delays.



The Cold Storage Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturers Ramp Up Cold Storage Construction at Sites in Proximity of Manufacturing Locations

Materials Shortages Emerge as Burning Issue for Cold Storage Construction

Shortages-Driven Changes

Efforts on Rise to Build Sophisticated Facilities in Cost-Efficient Manner

COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain & Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management

Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient Supply Chain Designs

Significant Growth in E-Commerce and online Grocery Shopping Induced by the Pandemic: A Key Driver

Same Day Delivery Heightens Demand

Healthy Tide in Processed Food Retail Augments Investments in Cold Storage Infrastructure

Key Retail Trends Influencing Wider Deployment of Cold Storage Infrastructure

Emphasis on Fresh Supply Chains

Emergence of Online Retail Channel

Rising Demand for Organic Foods

Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift Towards Natural & Organic Foods

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Market Growth

Frozen Foods: Key Benefits Driving Consumer Acceptance

COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption

Factors Favoring Frozen Food Demand amid Pandemic

Rise in Online Food Orders Accelerate Demand for Cold Storage Units

Demanding Supply Chain Requirements of Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceuticals Spurs Market Expansion

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs to Drive Demand

Vaccines Make Cold Chain Highly Relevant in Pharmaceutical Logistics

Investment in Pharma Cold Storage Facilities to Increase in the US in the Wake of the Pandemic

Construction of the Cold Storage Facility for Storing COVID-19 Vaccines Begins in Egypt

Prevailing Trends in Healthcare Sector Widen Opportunities

Technology Adoption on the Rise in the Cold Chain Sector

Automation on Rise in Cold Storage Facilities

Vertical Construction a Growing Trend

Novel Technologies and Approaches Poised to Revitalize Cold Storage Construction: A Review of Latest Trends in Cold Storage Landscape

Sandwich Panels Most used for Thermal Insulation of Cold Storage Chambers

Data-Driven Approach for Increasing Energy Efficiency of Cold Storage Units

Challenges Faced by the Cold Chain Logistics Industry: Technology Coming to the Rescue

HCFC Phase Out Programs Build Momentum for Alternative Refrigerants in Cold Chains

HCFC Phase Out Timeline in the US

Ammonia Refrigeration Gains Robust Traction in Cold Storage Facilities

Offering Eco-Friendly Alternative, CO2 Refrigeration Set to Make Big Gains

Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for Cold Storage Facilities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 153 Featured)

Americold

Bally Refrigerated Boxes, Inc.

Darwin Chambers Company

A M King

Burris Logistics

Hansen Cold Storage Construction

Astron Buildings S.A.

American Barcode and RFID Incorporated

Allied Steel Buildings, Inc.

Cold Storage Manufacturing, Inc.

E-Pack Polymers Pvt., Ltd.

Graycor, Inc.

Alston Construction

DEEM, LLC

Controlled Environment Systems LLC

