Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market to Reach to $9.13 Billion by 2024

FREMONT, California, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled "Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market − Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024", the collaborative robot market registered a revenue of $580.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $9.13 billion by 2024. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 58.79%, during the forecast period from 2019-2024, in terms of value.

The need for safe and flexible robots to work in collaboration with humans resulted in the invention of collaborative robots. As the term suggests, the collaborative robots or co-bots work with humans in a shared workplace as opposed to the industrial robots that work in a controlled environment and perform a set of predefined instructions with negligible human intervention.

The high growth witnessed by the market is due to the growing need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency, continuous decrease in size of the available workforce, and overcoming the safety concerns for labor working around robots in shared workplaces. Furthermore, the rise in awareness regarding collaborative robots is propelling their demand, especially in the developing economies.

Moreover, the increase in demand for industrial robotic and automation solutions is expected to be able to serve multiple industries, resulting in their high adoption in developing as well as developed countries.

The research and development activities on collaborative robots have continuously been going on since the latter years of the 20th century. However, these developments increased rapidly in the last decade. Companies such as Universal Robots A/S, Techman Robot, and Rethink Robotics have first-mover advantages, and they acquired a major portion of the market. However, leading industrial robot manufacturers, such as KUKA AG and ABB ltd., have also entered the collaborative robot market which has increased the overall competitiveness of the industry.

According to Sudheer Uniyal, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "The increasing demand for collaborative robots in every manufacturing industry is compelling the cobot manufacturers to develop cobots with more payload capacity, as the cobot with high payload capacity can perform the same tasks more easily than low capacity cobot."

The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented into payload, application, industry, and region. The segmentation on the basis of the industry has been done into automotive, electrical, electronics & semiconductor, plastics & polymers, pharma & chemistry, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, metal & machining, and others. Based on application, the market has been segmented into material handling, small parts assembly, CNC machine tending, molding operations, test & inspection, packaging & palletizing, polishing, screw driving, gluing, dispensing welding, and others. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World analysis including country-wise analysis for more than 24 different countries.

Some of the key players in the global collaborative robot market are ABB Ltd, Universal Robot A/S, Rethink Robotics, Aubo Robotics, Yaskawa Motoman., Bosch Rexroth AG, Comau SPA, Denso Robotics, Inc, Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., Precise Automation, Inc., Productive Robotics, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, and Techman Robot.

