Global Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Market, 2020-2030

INTRODUCTION

Presently, the world is witnessing a radical change in the way industrial operations are conducted. Technological advances have now enabled a number of simple and complex processes to be automated. In addition, growth in adoption of the concept of internet of things has led to the generation of large volumes real-time data, which require advanced machine-learning techniques for analysis. Collectively, the aforementioned developments have initiated a new phase in the current industrial revolution, which is commonly referred to as Industry 4.0. Over the years, various industry stakeholders have actively invested in the development and implementation of automation technologies in manufacturing operations, in order to minimize expenditure on labor, reduce scope of error in the supply chain, and optimize existing processes. Further, it is estimated that up to 30% of manufacturing jobs in the US are likely to be automated by 2030. In this context, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further promoted the adoption of automation technologies, now that the global labor force is required to work under strict social distancing guidelines.





Collaborative robots (cobots) represent a variant of industrial robots and is currently considered to be one of the fastest growing segments in industrial automation. , A cobot is a type of robot that is designed to operate alongside humans in shared workspaces. According to experts, these machines are easy to program and deploy, can increase productivity manifold, and offer high returns on investment. In fact, it is estimated that human robot collaboration can increase the efficiency of various industrial operations by 30-40%. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), over time, the cost of cobots has decreased owing to the growing demand for such machines across various industries, including automobiles, electronics / electrical goods, food and beverages, and life sciences / pharmaceuticals. In the healthcare industry, cobots are used in medical research, patient care, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and a number of other sensitive operations where there is no scope for human error. According to a study conducted by Robotic Industries Association (RIA), revenues generated by sales of cobots is anticipated to represent 34% of the overall industrial robots market, by 2025.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Global Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the potential applications, current landscape and the likely adoption of cobots across various industrial applications, over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

- An overview of the current market landscape of cobots, providing information on the market availability (available and under development), industrial task(s) performed (air blowing / spraying, CNC machine tending, gluing / dispensing / welding, loading / unloading, material handling, material removal / processing, packaging, palletizing, picking and placing, quality inspection, screw driving and small-part assembly), weight of cobots, payload capacity, degrees of freedom, maximum reach, position repeatability, number of arms, type of mounting, temperature of operational environment, end-user industry (aerospace, agriculture, automotive, food processing, electrical / electronic, life sciences / pharmaceutical, logistics, manufacturing, metal, and plastic and polymer), and cost of cobot. In addition, it presents details of the cobot manufacturers, highlighting year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

- An in-depth analysis of the contemporary market trends, presented using four schematic representations, including [A] an insightful heat map representation, highlighting the distribution of cobots on the basis of payload capacity and industrial task(s), [B] a tree map representation of the cobots, distributed on the basis of company size and end-users, and [C] a world map representation, highlighting the regional distribution of manufacturers.

- Elaborate profiles of companies that are engaged in the development of cobots. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

- An insightful three-dimensional bubble chart representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of cobot manufacturers, taking into consideration the supplier strength (based on expertise of the manufacturer), product portfolio strength, portfolio diversity and number of industrial task(s) that can be performed.

- A detailed brand positioning analysis of key industry players, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as the experience of a cobot manufacturer, number of industrial task(s), number of products offered and product diversity.

- A detailed competitiveness analysis of cobots based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on expertise of the manufacturer) and product specifications (payload capacity, maximum reach, number of arms, type of mounting, and number of industrial task(s) performed).

- A discussion on key technological innovations (tools / technologies), such as advanced grippers, artificial intelligence, machine learning, vision technology and voice interface, in the cobots industry.

- An insightful discussion on the effects of COVID-19 outbreak on the automation industry. It includes a brief discussion on the short-term and long-term impact of the disease outbreak on the market opportunity for developers.



One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for cobot manufacturers over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, in the mid to long term, for the period 2020-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] payload capacity (below 6 Kg, between 6 and 10 Kg, and above 10 Kg), [B] type of industrial operation(s) performed (small part assembly, case packing, material handling, palletizing / depalletizing, picking and placing, welding, and others), [C] end-users (automotive industry, food processing industry, electrical / electronic industry, plastic and rubber industry, life sciences / pharmaceutical industry, metal industry, and others), and [D] key geographical regions (North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK and rest of Europe) and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and South Korea), along with the rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this report were also influenced by inputs solicited via a survey and discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order):

- Mineko Ogata (Owner, ROBOMOV)

- Georgi Arabadzhiev (Co-founder, Giga Automata)

- David Sands (Chief Executive Officer, ST Robotics)

- Barry Philips (Chief Marketing Officer, Fetch Robotics)

- Brian Carlisle (President, Precise Automation)

- Nilabdhi Samantray (Associate Vice President, Head of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Sector Leader (Mines and Minerals), CSM Technologies)

- John Kehoe (Managing Director, Tekpak Automation)

- Andreas Czezatke (Global Project Leader, SMC Austria)

- Nelija Miseikiene (Sales and Marketing Specialist, F&P Robotics)

- Michael Murray (Sales Specialist, Productive Robotics)

- Aadya Avinash (Assistant Marketing Manager, Universal Robots)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

- Annual reports

- Investor presentations

- SEC filings

- Industry databases

- News releases from company websites

- Government policy documents

- Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

- What are the benefits and current limitations associated with the use of cobots?

- Who are the leading manufacturers in the cobots market?

- What are the most popular industrial applications of cobots?

- What are the different types of cobots used across various industrial applications?

- Which features of cobots are most important to end-users?

- How can end users prepare their workforce for interaction with collaborative robots?

- What is the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on cobots market?

- What are the opportunities for cobots manufacturers in emerging markets?

- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

- What are the anticipated future trends in cobots market?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the cobots market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of automation industry, covering details on the current and future trends in the domain. The chapter highlights the key differences between cobots and traditional industrial robots, types of cobots and a historical evolutionary timeline of cobots within the automation industry. Further, it lays emphasis on the potential applications of cobots in various healthcare and non-healthcare industries. It also features the key advantages and limitations associated with the use of cobots in the industry, and a discussion on the regulatory standards, and the key considerations for the selection of cobots.



Chapter 4 includes a detailed analysis of the current market landscape of over 230 cobots, based on parameters, such as market availability (available and under development), industrial task(s) performed (air blowing / spraying, CNC machine tending, gluing / dispensing / welding, loading / unloading, material handling, material removal / processing, packaging, palletizing, picking and placing, quality inspection, screw driving and small-part assembly), weight of cobots, payload capacity, degrees of freedom, maximum reach, position repeatability, number of arms, type of mounting, temperature of operational environment, end-user industry (aerospace, agriculture, automotive, food processing, electrical / electronic, life sciences / pharmaceutical, logistics, manufacturing, metal, and plastic and polymer), and cost of cobot. In addition, it presents details of the cobot manufacturers, highlighting year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters. In addition, it presents four schematic representations, including A] an insightful heat map representation, highlighting the distribution of cobots on the basis of payload capacity and industrial task(s), [B] a tree map representation of the cobots, distributed on the basis of company size and end-users, and [C] a world map representation, highlighting the regional distribution of manufacturers.



Chapter 5 features elaborate profiles of prominent players (established before 2010 and having at least five products in the portfolio) that are either engaged in the development or have developed cobots. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 features an insightful three-dimensional bubble chart representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of cobot manufacturers, taking into consideration the supplier strength (based on expertise of the manufacturer), product portfolio strength, portfolio diversity and number of industrial task(s) that can be performed.



Chapter 7 presents a detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as the experience of a service provider, number of , number of industrial task(s), number of products offered and product diversity.



Chapter 8 features a detailed competitiveness analysis of cobots based on the parameters, such as supplier power (based on expertise of the manufacturer) and product specifications (payload capacity, maximum reach, number of arms, type of mounting, and number of industrial task(s) performed).



Chapter 9 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of cobots market till 2030. We have also segmented the market across [A] payload capacity (below 6 Kg, between 6 and 10 Kg, and above 10 Kg), [B] type of industrial operation(s) performed (small part assembly, case packing, material handling, palletizing / depalletizing, picking and placing, welding, and others), [C] end-users (automotive industry, food processing industry, electrical / electronic industry, plastic and rubber industry, life sciences / pharmaceutical industry, metal industry, and others), and [D] key geographical regions (North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK and rest of Europe) and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and South Korea), along with the rest of the world).



Chapter 10 highlights the effects of COVID-19 outbreak on the automation industry. It includes a brief discussion on the short-term and long-term impact of the disease outbreak on the market opportunity for developers.



Chapter 11 highlights the technological innovations that have emerged in the cobots industry. It also provides benefits of integrating innovative tools / technologies, such as advanced grippers, artificial intelligence, machine learning, vision technology and voice interface in cobots.



Chapter 12 features a discussion on key application areas of cobots across different industries, with information on potential use cases.



Chapter 13 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interviews held with Mineko Ogata (Owner, ROBOMOV), Georgi Arabadzhiev (Co-founder, Giga Automata), David Sands (Chief Executive Officer, ST Robotics), Barry Philips (Chief Marketing Officer, Fetch Robotics), Brian Carlisle (President, Precise Automation), Nilabdhi Samantray (Associate Vice President, Head of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Sector Leader (Mines and Minerals), CSM Technologies), John Kehoe (Managing Director, Tekpak Automation), Andreas Czezatke (Global Project Leader, SMC Austria), Nelija Miseikiene (Sales and Marketing Specialist, F&P Robotics), Michael Murray (Sales Specialist, Productive Robotics) and Aadya Avinash (Assistant Marketing Manager, Universal Robots).



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which provides list of distributors and suppliers offering cobots to various industry stakeholders, across different geographies.



