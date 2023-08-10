Global Collagen Market Report 2023: Dietary Supplements Fuel Market Growth, Asia-Pacific Dominates in 2022 - Forecasts to 2030

10 Aug, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Collagen Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzes growth drivers and restraints and identifies emerging growth opportunities. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.
This research service provides insight into the global collagen market. It discusses volume and revenue projections until 2030 and the latest market trends. The study analyzes the market by Type (undenatured type I collagen, undenatured type II collagen, and collagen peptides); Application (food and beverages; dietary supplements; personal care and cosmetics; nutricosmetics; pet care/animal care; and pharmaceuticals); and Region.
In terms of application, the dietary supplements segment holds the largest share of the global collagen market. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the global collagen market in 2022, followed by North America.
The expanding patient pool suffering from bone and joint health conditions will drive demand for collagen, already evident among old as well as young consumers looking for preventive healthcare. In the beauty industry, growing demand for antiaging products will drive collagen penetration, especially collagen peptides.
As consumer awareness of the health benefits of collagen expands, ingredient manufacturers will continue to invest in R&D and clinical trials to establish new health claims and support existing claims.
Furthermore, regulatory authorities' increased emphasis on the daily intake of essential bone and joint health ingredients and the growing social media drive on the importance of general well-being will boost demand for collagen.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- R&D Focusing on Collagen to Offer Gut, Immune, Cognitive, and Other Health Benefits
- Exploring Ingredient Combinations to Drive Product Innovation
- Evaluating Alternative Collagen Sources
- Examining Innovative Supplement Formats
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Collagen Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation - Undenatured Type I Collagen
- Segmentation - Undenatured Type II Collagen
- Segmentation - Collagen Peptides
- Segmentation - Region
- Definitions by Collagen Type
- Definitions by Application
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Competitors
- Value Chain
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Google Trends for Various Collagen Sources
- Vegan Collagen Google Trends
- Vegetarian/Vegan Collagen - Innovation Spotlight
- Vegan Collagen - Innovation Spotlight
- Vegan Collagen Producers - Competitive Landscape
- Pricing Trends
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Collagen
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Asia-Pacific
- Volume Forecast by Region - Asia-Pacific
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Undenatured Type I Collagen - Competitive Ecosystem
- Undenatured Type II Collagen - Competitive Ecosystem
- Collagen Peptides - Competitive Ecosystem
- Global Competitive Benchmarking - 2022
- Recent Market Activities (New Product Launches, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Partnerships and Expansions), 2020-2023
- Key Collagen Finished Product Launches - 2021-2023
- Spotlight on Health Benefits and Current and Potential Health Benefits
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Undenatured Type I Collagen
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Source
- Volume Forecast by Source
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Source and Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Undenatured Type II Collagen
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Source
- Volume Forecast by Source
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Source
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Analysis
- Competitive Benchmarking
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Collagen Peptides
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Source
- Volume Forecast by Source
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Source
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Analysis
