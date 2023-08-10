Global Collagen Market Report 2023: Dietary Supplements Fuel Market Growth, Asia-Pacific Dominates in 2022 - Forecasts to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Aug, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Collagen Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes growth drivers and restraints and identifies emerging growth opportunities. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.

This research service provides insight into the global collagen market. It discusses volume and revenue projections until 2030 and the latest market trends. The study analyzes the market by Type (undenatured type I collagen, undenatured type II collagen, and collagen peptides); Application (food and beverages; dietary supplements; personal care and cosmetics; nutricosmetics; pet care/animal care; and pharmaceuticals); and Region.

In terms of application, the dietary supplements segment holds the largest share of the global collagen market. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the global collagen market in 2022, followed by North America.

The expanding patient pool suffering from bone and joint health conditions will drive demand for collagen, already evident among old as well as young consumers looking for preventive healthcare. In the beauty industry, growing demand for antiaging products will drive collagen penetration, especially collagen peptides.

As consumer awareness of the health benefits of collagen expands, ingredient manufacturers will continue to invest in R&D and clinical trials to establish new health claims and support existing claims.

Furthermore, regulatory authorities' increased emphasis on the daily intake of essential bone and joint health ingredients and the growing social media drive on the importance of general well-being will boost demand for collagen.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • R&D Focusing on Collagen to Offer Gut, Immune, Cognitive, and Other Health Benefits
  • Exploring Ingredient Combinations to Drive Product Innovation
  • Evaluating Alternative Collagen Sources
  • Examining Innovative Supplement Formats

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Collagen Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation - Undenatured Type I Collagen
  • Segmentation - Undenatured Type II Collagen
  • Segmentation - Collagen Peptides
  • Segmentation - Region
  • Definitions by Collagen Type
  • Definitions by Application
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Key Competitors
  • Value Chain
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Google Trends for Various Collagen Sources
  • Vegan Collagen Google Trends
  • Vegetarian/Vegan Collagen - Innovation Spotlight
  • Vegan Collagen - Innovation Spotlight
  • Vegan Collagen Producers - Competitive Landscape
  • Pricing Trends

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Collagen

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Volume Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Asia-Pacific
  • Volume Forecast by Region - Asia-Pacific
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Undenatured Type I Collagen - Competitive Ecosystem
  • Undenatured Type II Collagen - Competitive Ecosystem
  • Collagen Peptides - Competitive Ecosystem
  • Global Competitive Benchmarking - 2022
  • Recent Market Activities (New Product Launches, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Partnerships and Expansions), 2020-2023
  • Key Collagen Finished Product Launches - 2021-2023
  • Spotlight on Health Benefits and Current and Potential Health Benefits

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Undenatured Type I Collagen

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Source
  • Volume Forecast by Source
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Volume Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis by Source and Application
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Undenatured Type II Collagen

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Source
  • Volume Forecast by Source
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Volume Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis by Source
  • Forecast Analysis by Application
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Analysis
  • Competitive Benchmarking

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Collagen Peptides

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Source
  • Volume Forecast by Source
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Volume Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis by Source
  • Forecast Analysis by Application
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpeucv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Precision Fermentation Market Report 2023-2028: Vegan Lifestyle Drives the Expansion of the Market with Precision Fermentation

Global Cryptocurrency Market 2023 - Bitcoin Dominates with 31.23% Market Share

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.