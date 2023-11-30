Global Collagen Peptides Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Collagen Peptides Move beyond Specialized Space to Everyday Foods

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Peptides - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Collagen Peptides Market to Reach $993.9 Million by 2030



The global market for Collagen Peptides estimated at US$617.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$993.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Collagen Peptides market, including data on annual sales in US$ Thousand and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030, as well as a historic review covering the years 2014 through 2021.

Bovine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$422.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Additionally, the report includes a summary of the Collagen Peptides market analysis, presenting annual sales figures from 2014 to 2030, offering a comprehensive overview of the market's past, current, and future performance.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $152.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

Furthermore, it offers a 16-year perspective with a percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 across various geographic regions, encompassing the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Collagen Peptides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$152.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$145.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Transform Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March- June 2020 (In %)

(In %) Functional Foods and Immune Boosters Gain Prominence

Immunity Building Property of Collagen Peptide Sustains Demand Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic Renews Interest of Consumers in Collagen-Induced Nutricosmetics

Vegan Collagen to Gain Traction Helped by the Pandemic Scare

An Introduction to Collagen Peptides

Collagen Peptides Market: Prospects & Outlook

Cattle Hide and Bones: The Major Source of Collagen Peptides

Nutritional Products Emerge as the Largest Application Category

Emerging Economies Offer Tremendous Growth Opportunities

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Collagen Peptides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Inclination towards Healthy Lifestyle Drives Demand for Collagen Peptides

Product Versatility Aids Market Growth

Scientifically Proven Health Benefits Augur Well for the Market

Product Innovations Spur Growth in Collagen Peptides Market

Innovations in Collagen Domain

Brands Focus on Tasteless, Odorless Collagen Ingredients

Select Innovations in Collagen Peptide Market

Functional Attributes of Collagen Peptides Drive Demand in Food Supplements and Fortified Foods & Beverages

Rapid Growth of Functional Foods & Beverages Industry Fuels Demand for Collagen Peptides: Global Functional Foods Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2025

Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2020

Government Efforts to Promote Healthy Diet Favors Market Growth

Beverage Makers' Focus on Collagen-based Products Augurs Well for the Market

Increasing Use of Collagen Peptides in Dietary Supplements

Collagen Peptides Move beyond Specialized Space to Everyday Foods

Exploring New Formulations

Collagen Peptides: Extending Aura beyond Aesthetics to Athletics

Global Sports Drinks Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Collagen Peptide Supplements: Beneficial Effects on Health Drives Demand

Forms of Collagen Supplements

Key Factors to Consider in Selection of Collagen Supplements

A Glance at Select Collagen Supplements Available in the Market

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption of Collagen Peptides in Nutraceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry Looks to Benefit from the Numerous Properties of Collagen Peptides

Collagen Peptides Make Noteworthy Splash into Beauty Products Market

Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Collagen Peptides

Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Presents Opportunities for Collagen Peptides: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Collagen's Anti-Aging Properties: An Overview

Cosmeceuticals with Collagen Peptides to Improve Skin Functioning Finding Favor

Rising Consumer Interest in Collagen-Infused Nutricosmetics Supports Demand for Collagen Peptides

Global Nutricosmetics Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market by Type (In %): 2020E

Declining Collagen Levels: A Major Cause of Skin Ageing

Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products

Rising Importance of Collagen Peptides as Skin Renewal Nutricosmetics

Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products

Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers

Improving Collagen Effectiveness in Nutricosmetics by Combining with Other Proteins

Collagen Peptides Find Growing Use in Medical Applications

The Numerous Health Benefits of Collagen Support Demand for Collagen Peptides

Rising Osteoporosis Incidence Drives Focus onto Protein-Rich Products, Driving Opportunities for Collagen Peptides market

Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Collagen Peptide Presenting Nanofibrous Scaffold for Intervertebral Disc Regeneration

Induction of Collagen through Microneedling for Collagen

Versatility of Collagen Peptide Enables Use in Oral Medicines Manufacturing

Growing Use of Collagen Peptide as Biomaterials

Important Role of Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing

Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing Popularity

Marine Collagen Emerges as a Compelling Alternative to Bovine Collagen for Health Benefits

Marine Vs Bovine Collagen

Benefits of Marine Collagen

Marine Collagen Holds Promise as Biomaterial in Biomedical Applications

Clean Credentials Support Adoption of Collagen Peptides

Key Challenges Confronting Collagen Peptides Market

