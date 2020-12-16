Global Collagen Peptides Market Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% and Surpass $1,169.5 Million by 2027 - Exclusive Report [196 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global collagen peptides market is estimated to witness a notable growth in forecast period owing to the rising demand for collagens from food and beverage industry. The North America region is predicted to grow at a fast pace by 2027.

According to a newly published Research Dive report titled, "Collagen Peptides Market, by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine, Poultry), Application (Nutritional Products, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global collagen peptides market valued for US$ 737.8 million in 2019 and is expected to garner US$ 1,169.5 million by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for collagen peptides from the food & beverage industry and the growing awareness levels of people about health consciousness coupled with increasing consumption of nutritional products are the significant factors expected to upsurge the growth of the overall collagen peptides market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing R&D activities for the development of novel products and the initiatives taken by several governments to promote healthy diets are likely to create massive growth opportunities in the global market by 2027. However, the availability of alternative products and the stringent regulations for approval of food with animal origin is expected to restrict the market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on Collagen Peptides Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the global collagen peptides industry mainly due to decrease in consumption of meat such as bovine and marine products all over the world. This is directly affecting the collagen peptides production because beef & food waste are vital raw materials for collagen peptide products. However, the prominent market players are implementing numerous strategies to sustain in the pandemic. For instance, in April 2020, GELITA AG announced the launch of new bioactive collagen peptide namely, "VERISOL" for hair growth improvement.

Key segment findings of the market:

The report segments the global collagen peptides market by Application, Source, and Region.

Among source, the marine segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period due to rapid growth in fish processing facilities and aquaculture industry.

Among application, the nutritional products segment is projected to witness a lucrative growth by the end of 2027 because collagen is a vital protein, which is responsible for structural support in muscles and tissues.

Geographically, the North America region is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR in the global collagen peptides industry by 2027 due to rising usage of collagen peptides in cosmetic industry and growing awareness related to health & fitness.

Top 10 Key Players of the Collagen Peptides Market

The major players operating in the global collagen peptides market are

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH Tessenderlo Group FOODMATE CO. LTD. Darling Ingredients GELNEX GELITA AG Amicogen Holista Colltech Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. Collagen Solutions Plc.

Furthermore, the report outlines various aspects of all these industry players such as product portfolio, SWOT analysis, financial performance, and recent strategic moves & developments.

