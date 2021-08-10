FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 804 Companies: 74 - Players covered include Amicogen Inc.; Aspen Naturals; BioCell Technology, LLC; Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.; Collagen Solutions Plc; Crescent Biotech; Darling Ingredients Inc. (Rousselot Inc.); Ewald-Gelatine GmbH; FoodMate Co. Ltd.; Gelita AG; GELNEX; Holista Colltech Limited; Italgelatine S.p.A.; Junca Gelatines S.L; Kayos; Kewpie Corporation; LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.; Nippi. Inc.; Nitta Gelatin India Limited; PB Leiner; Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals (P) Limited; Vital Proteins LLC; Weishardt Holding SA and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine & Poultry); Form (Dry, Liquid); Application (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Global Collagen Peptides Market to Reach $780 Million by 2026

Collagen is a fibrous protein that is naturally produced by the human body and plays a critical role in various biological processes. The term peptides fundamentally represent short chains of amino acids. Collagens are proteins that are made up of various amino acids including proline, glycine, arginine and hydroxyproline, which play an important role in keeping the body in proper health. These amino acids present in collagens are responsible for joint health, muscle growth and an overall glow. Being the most abundant protein present in the body, collagen offers the necessary scaffolding for the body's structure. Moreover, collagen is the main building block of connective tissues making up various body parts including healthy skin, hair, nails, muscles, ligaments, tendons and bones. Since collagen production declines with age, it is necessary to maintain healthy levels of collagen for optimal functioning of the body. While majority of consumers focus on collagen for the skincare perspective, it encompasses various vital functions like providing the skin with desirable structure as well as strengthening bones. Collagen products available on the market including skin supplements and serum are promoted on the basis of their high collagen peptides content.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Collagen Peptides estimated at US$564.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$780 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Bovine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$353.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Porcine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $145.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $104.9 Million by 2026

The Collagen Peptides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$145.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$104.9Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Market growth is propelled by extensive applications of these ingredients in the nutrition-based food industry. Rising sales of dietary supplements, consumer focus on protein-rich diets and increasing use of collagen in the food & beverage industry due to their high protein content augur well for collagen peptides market. Increasing consumption coupled with rising demand from key industries like dietary supplements, food & beverages, food additives and meat products is expected to boost overall sales of collagens and their derivatives. Increasing health awareness and growing focus on personal care and healthy aging are creating significant opportunities for the cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals markets. The market is anticipated to also gain from increasing use of collagen in the dietary supplement and food & beverage applications coupled with growing investment in R&D activities to develop innovative products, rapid growth of the food processing industry and strong demand for protein-rich products. Collagen peptides contain various amino acids that act as building blocks of proteins. Leading brands are also promoting collagen peptides-based products for their ability to reduce the risk of juvenile blindness, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and even cancer. In addition, collagen peptides are finding increasing applications in the healthcare, nutricosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases is prompting consumers to use functional foods and nutraceuticals for healthy aging. Moreover, increasing geriatric population and growing prevalence of obesity is driving the use of collagen peptides in wound healing applications.

Marine & Poultry Segment to Reach $288.9 Million by 2026

In the global Marine & Poultry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$168.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$258 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

