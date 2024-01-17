Global Collagens Pipeline Research Report 2023: Analysis of Stages of Development, Key Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagens Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Collagens Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Collagens pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Collagens includes dressings that are typically made up of a combination of animal collagen and any other formulation (such as cellulose or alginates) for structural integrity, and sodium or calcium ions.

The comprehensive report offers an expansive exploration of the field of Collagens under development, providing a detailed and data-rich overview. It meticulously examines the intricate details of major pipeline products, encompassing comprehensive product descriptions, licensing agreements, collaborative ventures, and other pivotal developmental activities that are shaping the landscape of Collagens.

Furthermore, the report conducts a comprehensive assessment of the key players actively driving innovation in Collagens, presenting an extensive catalog of their ongoing pipeline projects. This coverage spans the entire spectrum of development stages, ranging from early conceptualization to products in the approved and issued stages, providing a holistic view of the dynamic field of Collagen development.

Additionally, the report offers essential clinical trial data related to ongoing trials associated with these pipeline products, ensuring that stakeholders remain well-informed about the latest advancements in this crucial healthcare sector. It also keeps a vigilant eye on recent developments within the Collagens segment and the broader industry, ensuring that stakeholders are kept up-to-date with the latest trends and breakthroughs in Collagen-related research and applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Collagens Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Collagens - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Collagens - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Collagens - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Collagens - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Collagens - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Collagens - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Collagens - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Collagens Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Collagens - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Collagens Companies and Product Overview



6 Collagens- Recent Developments



7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acro Biomedical Co Ltd

Advanced Biotech Products Pvt Ltd

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

AGAM Biological Products

Altach AG

Altrazeal Life Sciences Inc

Baxter International Inc

Biovotec AS

Collagen Solutions Ltd

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd

Colzyx AB

Conversion Energy Enterprises

Covalon Technologies Ltd

Ension, Inc.

EternoGen Aesthetics LLC

Gene Biotherapeutics Inc

GeniPhys LLC

Giant Biogene Holding Co Ltd

Harbor MedTech Inc

Holista CollTech Ltd

Innocoll Technologies Ltd (Inactive)

Jellagen Ltd

Keranetics LLC

Lattice Biologics Ltd

Leader Biomedical Europe BV

Medtronic Plc

Michigan State University

MiMedx Group Inc

Nanotherapeutics Inc (Inactive)

Orbsen Therapeutics Ltd

PlasMedica Technologies Limited

Purdue University

Qinghai Chuangming Medical Equipment Co Ltd

Shire Pharmaceuticals International UC

Tel Aviv University

VA Palo Alto Health Care System

Wound Care Innovations LLC

