GLOBAL COLLECTIVE PUBLISHERS TO PUBLISH ACADEMY AND GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER ERNEST THOMPSON'S DEBUT NOVEL THE BOOK OF MAPS

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Collective Publishers announced today it will publish Academy and Golden Globe winner Ernest Thompson's debut novel. Thompson's The Book of Maps tells the story of a father-son duo and the quintessential, all American road trip they take across the United States, the impetus for which coming from a rare 1930's edition of the travel guide The Book of Maps. As much an adventurous tale chronicling the wild adventures of Brendan Tibbet and his son Brenlyn as they travel from L.A. to New Hampshire, it is the interior journey that Thompson tells with sensitivity and deftness; an interior journey that is enlightening, heartwarming and life-changing for the father, who, at the end of the trip must reveal to Brenlyn that his marriage to his mother has ended.

Curtis Key, Publisher and President of Global Collective Publishers, acquired world rights from literary agent Priya Doraswamy of Lotus Lane Literary.