GLOBAL COLLECTIVE PUBLISHERS TO PUBLISH CONFLICT RESOLUTION EXPERT HENRY YAMPOLSKY'S BOOK DIS-SOLVING CONFLICT FROM WITHIN

Henry Yampolsky is a mediator, educator, TEDx speaker, yogi and lawyer who serves as the Assistant Director for Education, Outreach, and Conflict Resolution at Virginia Tech's Office for Equity and Accessibility. He also teaches Mediation, Conflict Resolution, and Peace Building as part of Virginia Tech's Center for Peace Studies and Violence Prevention. Henry is a member of the Board of Directors of the Virginia Mediation Network and is a member of Mediators Beyond Borders International. Henry has worked with hundreds of complex conflicts and has taught and lectured around the world, including at: Virginia Tech, Columbia University School of Law, National Museum of American Jewish History, Bellevue Mediation in Zurich, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samidi (International Gandhi Center and Museum) in New Delhi and at the Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, India. Henry is also a master-level instructor of Sattva Yoga, having studied yoga in Rishikesh, India. Henry's TEDx talk about what crossing the Himalayas on a motorcycle taught him about conflict, connection, and dialogue is available on TED.com. Henry is available for interviews, training and media events.

About Global Collective Publishers:

Founded as an independent press in 2019, Global Collective's mission is to provide a platform for voices from around the world, crossing the borders of language, culture, and religion, to create a space where diverse communities can share and exchange stories that express their individual and shared sense of humanity through a variety of literary genres in fiction and non-fiction.

