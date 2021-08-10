FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 16918 Companies: 83 - Players covered include Alstom SA; Analog Devices, Inc.; Autoliv, Inc.; Becker Mining Systems AG; Caterpillar Inc.; Continental AG; Delphi Automotive LLP; Denso Corporation; General Electric Company; Honeywell International, Inc.; Infineon Technologies AG; Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; NXP Semiconductors N.V; Panasonic Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Rockwell Collins, Inc.; Saab AB; Siemens AG; Wabtec Corporation; ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Automotive, Construction & Mining, Aerospace, Railway, Marine) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Collision Avoidance Systems Market to Reach $58.2 Billion by 2026

Collision avoidance systems (CAS) represent a promising technology with significant potential to reduce the risk of collisions and accidents. Also popular as collision mitigating systems, pre-crash systems and forward collision warning systems, these platforms assist users in detecting an imminent obstacle or strike for averting an accident. In addition, the technology is integrated with other systems for enabling autonomous or semi-autonomous decision making and braking. Radar, LiDAR and Camera are the basic technologies applied in collision avoidance systems. Collision avoidance system (CAS) is set to become a mainstream technology in the automotive sector owing to its immense potential to mitigate the risk of accidents and improve road safety. The automotive sector remains the primary end-user of CAS on account of its sheer potential to assist drivers in ensuring road traffic safety. Intended to detect other vehicles, pedestrians or obstacles, anticipate collisions and automatically take corrective action or apply brakes, these systems are finding increasing acceptance among automakers. The integration of warning systems has been known to reduce the chances of head-on, sideswipe and single-vehicle crashes along with associated injuries. In addition, these systems sense road conditions using cameras, sensors, ultrasonic or radar technology to provide ample time to drivers for avoiding a crash. Ongoing advances in this direction are anticipated to help the technology in gaining more traction and finding adoption in mainstream cars.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Collision Avoidance Systems estimated at US$40.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$21.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction & Mining segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Collision Avoidance Systems market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026

The Collision Avoidance Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The global market is heading for substantial growth in the coming years owing to combination of various factors like associated benefits and increasing consumer awareness. Designed to mitigate the severity and risk of collision, collision avoidance systems find extensive use in the mining and automobile sectors for averting accidents. The market for these systems is propelled by growing adoption of automated vehicles, stringent automotive safety regulations and the ability of the technology to ensure enhanced safety and visibility. Automakers in the US, Europe and Japan are testing prototype cars capable of driving autonomously. These innovative concepts are intended to reduce traffic congestion and stress while improving safety. The increasing focus of automated vehicles is slated to supplement growth of the global collision avoidance system market. These systems are capable of assisting drivers in low-visibility conditions to avoid crashes. While the high installation costs remain a major barrier to the market growth, electronic integration in automobiles and automotive safety regulations are poised to augment the market in the coming years.

Aerospace Segment to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2026

Growth for CAS in the aerospace sector is largely benefited from the increased use of advanced technologies to avoid collisions and accidents in the sector. Aerospace is among the most affected industries by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Aerospace industry is likely to incur substantial losses in 2020 with negative tide continuing in 2021 as well. As the economic scenario improves post COVID-19 scenario, aircraft fleet sizes, deliveries, and air traffic are also expected to increase, presenting promising opportunities for new aircraft in the future. Demand will also be led by the growing base of aging airplane fleet scheduled for retirement. Replacement demand is thereby expected to add traction to new aircraft deliveries in future. In the global Aerospace segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

