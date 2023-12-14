Global Colonoscopy Devices Business Research Report 2023-2030: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion with Visualization Systems Accounting for $1.1 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colonoscopy Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Colonoscopy Devices estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Colonoscopy Devices market, including insights into the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. It evaluates the competitive market presence of players worldwide, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Additionally, it presents a market share scenario for colonoscopy devices in 2020 and discusses the positioning of Visualization Systems and Colonoscopes.

The report delves into the evolution of colonoscopy devices, tracing the journey from conventional devices to the emergence of robotic platforms. It also highlights existing diagnostic approaches for colorectal cancer (CRC), including Conventional Colonoscopy, CT-Scan/Virtual Colonoscopy, and Wireless Capsule Endoscopy (WCE). The growing focus on magnetically-driven robotic platforms in colonoscopy is emphasized.

Visualization Systems segment is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Colonoscopes segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $475.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

Market prospects and outlook for Colonoscopy Devices are explored, providing insights into the future of the industry. Regional perspectives on the market are presented, offering a view of market dynamics in different geographical areas. The report spotlights leading players in the Colonoscopy Devices market, as well as world brands that have made a significant impact.

The Colonoscopy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$475.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Spurs Market Growth

Colorectal Cancer Mortality and Screening Trends in the US

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Colonoscopy systems

Aging Population Drives Demand for Colonoscopy Devices

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Colorectal Cancer Burden Gradually Shifts from Older Individuals to Younger Population

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Recent Technological Advancements and Launches Drive Market Growth

Prepless, Ingestible Imaging Capsule to Screen Colorectal Cancer

Artificial Intelligence to Hold Instrumental Role in Timely Identification of Colorectal Cancer during Colonoscopy

Invendo Medical Develops Single-use Invendoscope SC200 with OEM Peristaltic Pumps

SMART Medical Systems Introduces G-EYE 760R Colonoscope in Europe

Fujifilm Europe Launches CAD EYE Function for Real-Time Identification of Colonic Polyp during Colonoscopy

Motus GI Introduces Pure-Vu GEN2 Colon Cleansing System for Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation

Demand Increases for Colon Capsules

World Capsule Endoscopy Market by Product Segment (%): 2019E

