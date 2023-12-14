Global Colonoscopy Devices Business Research Report 2023-2030: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion with Visualization Systems Accounting for $1.1 Billion

14 Dec, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colonoscopy Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Colonoscopy Devices Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Colonoscopy Devices estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Colonoscopy Devices market, including insights into the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. It evaluates the competitive market presence of players worldwide, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Additionally, it presents a market share scenario for colonoscopy devices in 2020 and discusses the positioning of Visualization Systems and Colonoscopes.
The report delves into the evolution of colonoscopy devices, tracing the journey from conventional devices to the emergence of robotic platforms. It also highlights existing diagnostic approaches for colorectal cancer (CRC), including Conventional Colonoscopy, CT-Scan/Virtual Colonoscopy, and Wireless Capsule Endoscopy (WCE). The growing focus on magnetically-driven robotic platforms in colonoscopy is emphasized.
Visualization Systems segment is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Colonoscopes segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $475.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
Market prospects and outlook for Colonoscopy Devices are explored, providing insights into the future of the industry. Regional perspectives on the market are presented, offering a view of market dynamics in different geographical areas. The report spotlights leading players in the Colonoscopy Devices market, as well as world brands that have made a significant impact.
The Colonoscopy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$475.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Spurs Market Growth
- Colorectal Cancer Mortality and Screening Trends in the US
- Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Colonoscopy systems
- Aging Population Drives Demand for Colonoscopy Devices
- Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025
- Colorectal Cancer Burden Gradually Shifts from Older Individuals to Younger Population
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018
- Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
- Recent Technological Advancements and Launches Drive Market Growth
- Prepless, Ingestible Imaging Capsule to Screen Colorectal Cancer
- Artificial Intelligence to Hold Instrumental Role in Timely Identification of Colorectal Cancer during Colonoscopy
- Invendo Medical Develops Single-use Invendoscope SC200 with OEM Peristaltic Pumps
- SMART Medical Systems Introduces G-EYE 760R Colonoscope in Europe
- Fujifilm Europe Launches CAD EYE Function for Real-Time Identification of Colonic Polyp during Colonoscopy
- Motus GI Introduces Pure-Vu GEN2 Colon Cleansing System for Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation
- Demand Increases for Colon Capsules
- World Capsule Endoscopy Market by Product Segment (%): 2019E
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 17 Featured)
- G.I. View Ltd.
- EndoMed Systems GmbH
- FUJIFILM Corporation
- Hoya Corporation
- Huger Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd.
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- Medtronic PLC
- Olympus Corporation
- SonoScape Medical Corporation
- Sunny Medical Equipment Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3cnrck
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article