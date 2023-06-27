Global Colonoscopy Devices Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030 - Recent Technological Advancements and Launches Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colonoscopy Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Colonoscopy Devices Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Colonoscopy Devices estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Visualization Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Colonoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $475.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The Colonoscopy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$475.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$325.4 Million by the year 2030.

Colonoscopy: The Journey from Conventional Devices to Robotic Platform

Existing CRC Diagnostic Approaches

Conventional Colonoscopy

CT-Scan/Virtual Colonoscopy

Wireless Capsule Endoscopy (WCE)

Increasing Focus on Magnetically-Driven Robotic Platform

Colonoscopy Devices Market Prospects and Outlook

Regional Market Perspective

Leading Players

WORLD BRANDS

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Spurs Market Growth

Colorectal Cancer Mortality and Screening Trends in the US

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Colonoscopy systems

Aging Population Drives Demand for Colonoscopy Devices

Colorectal Cancer Burden Gradually Shifts from Older Individuals to Younger Population

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Recent Technological Advancements and Launches Drive Market Growth

Prepless, Ingestible Imaging Capsule to Screen Colorectal Cancer

Artificial Intelligence to Hold Instrumental Role in Timely Identification of Colorectal Cancer during Colonoscopy

Invendo Medical Develops Single-use Invendoscope SC200 with OEM Peristaltic Pumps

SMART Medical Systems Introduces G-EYE 760R Colonoscope in Europe

Fujifilm Europe Launches CAD EYE Function for Real-Time Identification of Colonic Polyp during Colonoscopy

Motus GI Introduces Pure-Vu GEN2 Colon Cleansing System for Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation

Demand Increases for Colon Capsules

World Capsule Endoscopy Market by Product Segment (%): 2019E

