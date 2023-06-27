Global Colonoscopy Devices Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030 - Recent Technological Advancements and Launches Drive Market Growth

27 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colonoscopy Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Colonoscopy Devices Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Colonoscopy Devices estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Visualization Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Colonoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $475.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Colonoscopy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$475.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$325.4 Million by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Drop in Colorectal Cancer Screenings due to COVID-19 Crisis Impacts the Colonoscopy Devices Market
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Colonoscopy Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Visualization Systems (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- Colonoscopes (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
- Colonoscopy: The Journey from Conventional Devices to Robotic Platform
- Existing CRC Diagnostic Approaches
- Conventional Colonoscopy
- CT-Scan/Virtual Colonoscopy
- Wireless Capsule Endoscopy (WCE)
- Increasing Focus on Magnetically-Driven Robotic Platform
- Colonoscopy Devices Market Prospects and Outlook
- Regional Market Perspective
- Leading Players
- WORLD BRANDS
- RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Spurs Market Growth
- Colorectal Cancer Mortality and Screening Trends in the US
- Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Colonoscopy systems
- Aging Population Drives Demand for Colonoscopy Devices
- Colorectal Cancer Burden Gradually Shifts from Older Individuals to Younger Population
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
- Recent Technological Advancements and Launches Drive Market Growth
- Prepless, Ingestible Imaging Capsule to Screen Colorectal Cancer
- Artificial Intelligence to Hold Instrumental Role in Timely Identification of Colorectal Cancer during Colonoscopy
- Invendo Medical Develops Single-use Invendoscope SC200 with OEM Peristaltic Pumps
- SMART Medical Systems Introduces G-EYE 760R Colonoscope in Europe
- Fujifilm Europe Launches CAD EYE Function for Real-Time Identification of Colonic Polyp during Colonoscopy
- Motus GI Introduces Pure-Vu GEN2 Colon Cleansing System for Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation
- Demand Increases for Colon Capsules
- World Capsule Endoscopy Market by Product Segment (%): 2019E
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 17 Featured)
- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
- GI View Ltd
- HUGER Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- MECAN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT CO LTD
- Medtronic Plc
- Olympus America
- PENTAX Medical
- Pro Scope Systems
- Sonoscape Medical Corp.
- STERIS Plc
