Global Color Coated Steel Market to Surpass USD 41.39 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Color Coated Steel Market Segments - by Types (Polyethylene Coated Steel, High Durable Polyester Coated Steel, Silicon Modified Polyester Coated Steel, and Polyvinylidene Fluoride Coated Steel), by Applications (Outdoor Construction Material, Indoor Applications, Home Appliances, Windows, Electrical Control Panels, and Others), by Products (Plain Sheets, Profile Sheets, Coils, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 26.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 41.39 billion expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% by the end of 2031. Low-cost and product differentiation benefits are projected to propel the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • ArcelorMittal
  • Baosteel Metal Products Co., Ltd
  • DONGKUKSTEEL MILL CO., LTD.
  • KOBE STEEL, LTD.
  • JSW Steel, Coated Products Limited
  • SEVERSTAL
  • BlueScope Steel Limited
  • ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe
  • NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
  • J. K. Steel Strips LLP
  • United States Steel Corporation
  • NLMK
  • NSAIL

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include types, applications, products, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Segment Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global color coated steel market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market, due to the high investments in the residential sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period, owing to the rising population and the high demand for infrastructure development in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • Color coated steel has applications in windows, electrical control panels, home appliances, and others.
  • It offers several benefits such as it provides reliable product quality, helps in maximizing yield, and trouble-free processing in the automotive industry.
  • Rising construction and automotive industry and the growing demand for eco-friendly products in color-coated steels is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period.
  • Increasing adoption of environment-friendly products is likely to create new opportunities for market players.
  • The PE coated steel segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption of color-coated steel in various industries.
  • The outdoor construction segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market due to the strong presence of manufacturing industries that use color-coated steel products for roofing and covering exterior walls.
  • The coils segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing product demand from the end-user industry.

Read 233 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Color Coated Steel Market Segments - by Types (Polyethylene Coated Steel, High Durable Polyester Coated Steel, Silicon Modified Polyester Coated Steel, and Polyvinylidene Fluoride Coated Steel), by Applications (Outdoor Construction Material, Indoor Applications, Home Appliances, Windows, Electrical Control Panels, and Others), by Products (Plain Sheets, Profile Sheets, Coils, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Types

  • Polyethylene Coated Steel
  • High Durable Polyester Coated Steel
  • Silicon Modified Polyester Coated Steel
  • Polyvinylidene Fluoride Coated Steel

Applications

  • Outdoor Construction Material
  • Indoor Applications
  • Home Appliances
  • Windows
  • Electrical Control Panels
  • Others

Products

  • Plain Sheets
  • Profile Sheets
  • Coils
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

