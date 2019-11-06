Global Colour Inkjet Digital Printing in Labels and Packaging Markets 2018, 2019-2023: Focus on Automated High-Volume/High-Speed Industrial Scale Applications
Colour digital printing is well on the way to being a highly disruptive force, first for labels and more recently in several segments of the much larger packaging industry.
Over the last decade, this multi-faceted & complex industry has transformed dramatically with major advances in colour inkjet digital press design & print head technology, as well as developments in substrate materials & inks formulations.
Colour digital printing for labels & packaging are in a strong ascendancy in 2018 and have been for several years already.
In addition to the inkjet press building industry, there are major implications for the digital consumables providers in terms of the evolution of demand for consumables. There will be major growth in opportunities for providers of digitally compatible substrate materials & digital inks, which will take market share from non-compatible consumables over the next few years.
The cost of consumables is a critical factor and needs to be driven down further - A substantial amount of development work is going on in this area.
The growth of colour inkjet digital printing across the labels/packaging industries, already seeing double-digit growth, will actually speed up through to 2023 and beyond as the relentless roll-out of colour inkjet printing of labels & packaging, particularly for the very fast emerging industrial scale high volume colour inkjet.
As the demand for mass versioning and customization of labels & packaging continues to grow, colour digital printing is becoming an increasingly vital component part of labels & packaging converter's capabilities.
The main focus of the report is on automated high-volume/high-speed industrial scale applications for colour inkjet digital printing & presses which will account for the bulk of demand for consumables (substrate materials & inks).
The report can potentially be of great value to:
- Labels & Packaging converters
- Systems Integrators & Press Builders (OEMs/Independents)
- Press builders - Both digital and digital/analogue hybrid presses
- Print Head Providers
- Consumables providers
- - Substrate Materials
- - Digital Inks.
- Brand owners.
The stakes are high and clarity is needed for today & tomorrow - And this can be challenging for the industry in the face of a very rapidly evolving industry environment.
This report can provide support to companies needing to make informed & wise strategic decisions in relation to the new World of colour inkjet digital for the immediate term and for the future.
This report explores in depth the dynamic and continuing rise of Colour inkjet digital printing in global Labels & Packaging markets.
Key Topics Covered:
Volume I - Evaluation of Markets & Opportunities
INTRODUCTION
- Disruptive Technology - Digital Printing
- Changing Demographics
- The Digital Print Landscape is Complex & Rapidly Evolving
- Leading Digital Colour Printing Technologies (inkjet / Electro-photographic)
MARKET GROWTH TRENDS
- Colour inkjet digital - Types of Labels / Packaging Applications
- Some Helpful Trends in Consumer packaging
KEY BENEFITS & COST ISSUES
- Colour Digital Printing - Major Potential Benefits for Brand Owners
- Unique IDs / Gateways to the Internet
PROLIFERATION OF INKJET DIGITAL PRESS PROVIDERS/DESIGNS
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
CONCLUSIONS
- Great Opportunities
- The Need for More Latitude' - Consumables
- The Cost Barrier to Longer Print Runs will be minimised in the Future
KEY FINDINGS
- Market Penetration- Types of Labels / Packaging - Types of Colour Digital Presses
REGIONAL TRENDS - PACKAGING PRINTING
MARKET DRIVERS
- Positives
- Increasing demand for Premium Packaging
- Growing Demand for Smaller Pack Sizes
- Growing Middle Classes / Urbanisation / Smaller Households
- Ageing Populations
- Convenience Packaging
- Negatives - Factors causing Resistance to Market Growth
- High cost of consumables (ie. Inks & Substrate materials)
- Finite Limitations to the market for Digital Presses
- Analogue Press Builders are Fighting Back
- Long Working Life - Analogue Printing Presses
- Brokering of Inkjet Colour Digital Printing capacity
- Some Trends Driving Demand for Inkjet Labels
LABELS & PACKAGING ARE INTERCONNECTED
- Example 1 - Potential for substitution of labels by direct inkjet printing - Plastic bottles
- Example 2 - Leading inkjet label press builder EFI has moved focus away from labels
GLOBAL MARKET FOR PACKAGING
- Market Sizing and Forecast
- Flexible Packaging
- Cartonboard and paperboard
- Flexible Packaging versus Folding Cartons
- Liquid Packaging Board Laminates
GLOBAL MARKET FOR PRINT IN PACKAGING
GLOBAL MARKET FOR DIGITAL PRINT IN PACKAGING
INKJET PRINTING - TYPES OF LABELS/PACKAGING APPLICATIONS
- Some Key Factors in Identifying Areas of Opportunity for Digital Printing
- Digital Presses - Segmentation by Web Width
AREAS OF OPPORTUNITY - INKJET IN LABELS / PACKAGING
- Narrow Web Label Presses - Labels & Small Packaging Items
- Narrow Web Label Presses - Labels & Packaging
- Narrow Web Label Presses - Labels & Small Packaging Items
- Low Hanging Fruit - Narrow web label presses
- Further Growth Potential - Digital Labels
- Trend to Shorter Labels Print Runs - Selected Verticals
- Health & Beauty / Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Industrial Chemicals
PACKAGING - A BIG OPPORTUNITY FOR DIGITAL PRINTING
AREAS OF OPPORTUNITY IDENTIFIED - INKJET IN PACKAGING
- Moving beyond Narrow Web - Wider Web Inkjet - Packaging
- Incremental widening of press capability
- Folding Cartons & Flexible Packaging - Wider Web Inkjet Presses
- Corrugated
- Important Evolutions in the World of Corrugated Packaging
- Corrugated Packaging is Being used in New Ways
- Primary Retail Packaging - Growing Demand for Corrugated
- eCommerce - Surging Demand for Corrugated
- Single Pass Inkjet Press Configurations
- Case Study - HP PageWide Inkjet Series presses - Printing Multiple Jobs Concurrently
- Corrugated Board Constructions
- Market breakdown - Corrugated Board Constructions
- Pre-printed Paper Laminate versus Direct Print to Corrugated
- Hybrid Digital / Analogue Printing Systems
- Matching Digital Colour & Traditional Analogue
- Retrofit Inkjet Modules - Creating Hybrids
- Direct-to-3D Packaging Profiles
- Metal cans (aluminium or tinplate) - 2 Piece / 3 Piece
- Closures - Metal / Plastic (small diameter)
- Some Other 3D Packaging Profiles - Cylindrical.
PRINTHEADS - MARKET TRENDS
GLOBAL DIGITAL PRESS MARKET
- Inkjet versus Electro-photographic Technology - Digital Presses
- Evolution of Average. Selling Price (ASP) - Inkjet Colour Digital Printing - 2018 to 2023
- Annual Digital Press Installations Installations by Value $USD
- Installed Base Inkjet Digital Printing - 2018 to 2023
- Hybrid Presses - Digital / Analogue
- Digital Consumables are set for Strong Growth
- Printing Inks for Packaging / Labels
- Market Overview - Printing Inks for Packaging / Labels
- Printing Processes / Inks - Packaging Substrate Materials & Applications
- Inkjet Digital Inks
- Regulatory Aspects - Printing Inks
Volume II - Technology Overview & Solution Provider Company Profiles
INTRODUCTION
- Background
- Digital Printing of Labels & Printing - Very Rapid Industry Evolution
- The Digital Print Landscape is Complex & Rapidly Evolving
- Proliferation of Inkjet Press Providers - Potential Industry Shake-Out'
- Synergistic Partnerships are a Key to Success in this Industry
- Key Building Blocks
- Some Examples of Partnerships - Inkjet Technology/Press Building
- Some Examples of Partnerships - Inkjet Printed Heads/Inkjet Press Builders
KEY BENEFITS & COST ISSUES
- Colour Digital Printing - Major Potential Benefits for Brand Owners
- Cost Issues - Digital/Analogue/Hybrid - Run Length
- Not Just a Cost Centre - Benefits Clearly Differentiate Digital from Analogue
- Unique IDs/Gateways to the Internet
DIGITAL PRINTING - RECONFIGURING SUPPLY CHAINS
- Outsourcing Digital Printing - Converter/Contract Packer/Brand Owner
- Contract Packers - An Interesting Market for Digital Presses.
- Printing Packaging on Narrow Web Labels Inkjet Presses
- Late-Stage Digital Printing - Labels/Packaging
- Late Stage Digital Inkjet presses - Corrugated
- Xant
- Boxmaking Machinery GmbH
SUBSTRATE MATERIALS & INKS - DIGITAL LABELS
- Development of Optimal Consumables - Key Building Blocks for Success
- The Need for More Latitude'
- Types of Inkjet Inks
- Special Features/Embellishment with Digital
- Embossing
- Metallics and Foils
- Extra colours
- White Ink
PRINT-HEADS
- Inkjet technology
- Simple in Theory - Complex in practice
- Industrial Scale Inkjet Printing
- Types of Print Heads - Piezoelectric/Thermal/Continuous - Inkjet
- Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) - Piezoelectric
- Piezoelectric Drop-on-demand (DOD)
- Thermal Drop-on-demand (DOD)
- Scalability Potential - Print head Technology - Piezoelectric/Thermal/Continuous
- Inkjet Print Head Speed - New Generation Faster Print Heads
- Case Study - Seiko Epson PrecisionCore - Print heads
- Case Study - FujiFilm Dimatix Samba - Print heads
- Case Study - Xaar - PrintBar Unlimited
COMPANY PROFILES & OFFERINGS - INKJET PRESSES
- Types of Solution Providers - Inkjet
- Some Key Design Aspects for Colour Inkjet Digital Presses
- Leading Narrow Web - Labels/Packaging Inkjet Press Builders
- Leading Wider Web - Packaging - Press Builders
- Leading Colour Digital Colour - Inkjet Press Builders - Corrugated
- Leading Colour Digital/Analogue Hybrid Press Builders
- Leading Retro-fit Colour Inkjet for Analogue Printing Presses - Module Builders
- Leading Colour Digital Print Direct-to-3D - Press Builders
- Company Profiles
- Barberan - JetMaster Series
- Bobst/Mouvent Cluster/Kodak Stream
- Colordyne Technologies - 3600 Series - Retro-fit - Memjet
- Dantex Group/JF Machines - PicoColour/Picojet - Ricoh
- Dilli - Neo-Mercury
- Domino N610i (Brother Industries)/MPS - Kyocera
- Dubuit - 9150/972/9964 Digitale
- Durst Group - FujiFilm Dimatix/Ricoh
- EFI - Nozomi C18000/Vutek Range - Fiery Digital Front Ends/Smart Box
- Engico srl - Aqua 250
- Epson Seiko - Surepress L-4033AW/L-4533/L-6043AW - Epson Micro Piezo
- FFEI Graphium - Xaar
- Focus Label Machinery - d-Flex Hi-Q - Konica Minolta
- Founder - Eaglejet - Xaar/Panasonic
- FujiFilm Dimatix - Jet Press 720S - Samba
- Hapa
- Heidelberg/Gallus - Fuji Film - Smartfire/Labelfire/Primefire/Omnifire - Memjet
- Hinterkopf Technology Partnership - D240.
- HP - T400/PageWide C500/Scitex 17000
- Industrial Inkjet - ColourPrint Digital Label Module - Konica Minolta
- INX International/Sakata - NW210/340 - CP100/INX CP800
- Iwatsu - Lintec - LabelMeister EM-250A/EM-250W
- KHS/NMP Systems - Xaar
- Kodak - Prosper - Stream/UltraStream
- Koenig & Bauer (KBA)/Xerox (Impika)/HP
- Komori/INX International Ink - NW210 - Xaar
- Konica Minolta - AccurioLabel 190/bizhub Press C71cf - Panasonic - Dry Toner
- Krones/Till/Dekron - Konica Minolta/Xaar
- Landa Digital Printing - Nanography W10/S10
- Mark Andy - Digital Series HD - Memjet -/Digital One - Toner
- Martinenghi - Konica Minolta
- MGI Digital Graphic Technology/Konica Minolta - JETvarnish 3D Web
- Miyakoshi Printing Machinery - MLP13H.
- Nilpeter - Panorama
- Oc - A Canon Company - LabelStream 4000 - Xaar
- Omet - Durst XJet/Domino JetPlus - Kyocera
- Ricoh
- Rigoli/Memjet
- Scodix - S/Ultra/E106
- Screen Graphics (Dai Nippon) - Inca Digital - Dantex - Dimatix
- Seiko Holdings (Epson) - SII Printek
- Shiki Machine Supply - Pico Jet - Kyocera
- SMTD Digital
- Sun Automation Group - Corrstream
- Sun Chemical (DIC)/Imaging Technology International (iTi) - Solarjet
- Tapematic - CPrint/Cprint Mini
- Tonejet - Rockwell Automation - Proprietary Nozzle-less print head
- Uteco GAIA/JetINX - Xaar/Sapphire EVO - Kodak S-series Prosper
- Velox Digital - IDS 250
- Wifag-Polytype - DigiRound
- Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H) - Xaar
- Xeikon - Cheetah/Panther/EFI Jetrion/Flint Group
- Xerox/Impika/Rivor/Brenva/Rialto/Fuji Xerox - Memjet
