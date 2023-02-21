Global Colposcopy Strategic Business Report 2023: Technology Advances Make Colposcopy More Reliable, Dependable and Affordable

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colposcopy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Colposcopy estimated at US$672.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$935.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$580.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Colposcopy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$195.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Bovie Medical Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dysis Medical Ltd.

Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG

McKesson Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Seliga Microscopes sp. z o.o.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Colposcopy: A Prelude

Steady Growth Forecasts for Colposcopy Market

Healthy Trajectory in Medical Imaging Sector Supports Progressive Growth

A Review of Key Factors Driving Momentum in Medical Imaging Domain

World Medical Imaging Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application

World Medical Imaging Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Equipment Type

Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Widens Opportunities

World Healthcare Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region for Years 2018 & 2023

Colposcopy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Incidence of Cervical Cancer Triggers Broad-based Growth in Colposcopy Market

Impact of Cervical Cancer: A Review

Worldwide Cervical Cancer Incidence and Mortality (per 100,000 Population) by Region for the Year 2018

Cervical Cancer Rate (per 100,000 Population) in Select Countries for the Year 2018

Rising Awareness About Cervical Cancer and Wider Availability of Screening Platforms Accelerate Market Expansion

Besides Being Established Gynecological Vision, Colposcopy Also Gains Traction in Intraoral Microscopy

Big Gains on the Cards for Video Colposcopy

Technology Advances Make Colposcopy More Reliable, Dependable and Affordable

A Review of Select Newly Launched Advanced Colposcope Platforms

Duke University Research Team Brings Forward New Breakthrough 'Pocket Colposcope'

Research Team Brings Forward New Breakthrough 'Pocket Colposcope' vidan2 from SCHMITZ Expands the Limits of Video Colposcopy

Illumigyn's Gynescope Integrates Military Grade "Machine Vision" Technology

Biop Medical Rolls Out Highly Innovative Point-Of-Care Cervical Cancer Detection Technology

DYSIS Colposcope Features Advanced Imaging Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c34ar0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets