Global Combine Harvesters Market Report 2023: Rapid Urbanization and Shifting Farmer Preferences Towards Mechanized Farming Practices Drives Growth

The global combine harvesters market size reached US$ 10.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2028.

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Deere & Company

Iseki & Co. Ltd.

KARTAR Agro Industries Private Limited

KS Agrotech Pvt. Ltd.

KUBOTA Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

PREET AGRO Industries (P) Limited

SDF Group

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (Amalgamations Group)

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd

A combine harvester, also known as a combine, is complex agricultural machinery used by farmers for reaping, threshing, gathering, and winnowing in a single process. It saves time and human labor and lowers crop production costs and post-harvest losses. It protects crops from getting damaged by natural disasters, such as unseasonal rains, floods, and hailstorms.

It also helps reduce the stress for the farmer and tackle the harvesting easily, even in case of a labor scarcity during the peak season. Besides this, it aids in improving crop productivity and increasing farm revenue in the long term. As a result, combine harvesters are extensively used in the agriculture sector across the globe.



The growing global population is increasing the requirement for crops and cereals and improved farm productivity. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, rapid urbanization and shifting farmer preferences towards mechanized farming practices are escalating the demand for combine harvesters across the globe. This, along with increasing industrialization and ongoing advancements in agricultural technology, is supporting the market growth.

Apart from this, various countries around the world are experiencing labor scarcity, which is increasing the sales of advanced machines and tools, which include combine harvesters.

Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are encouraging farmers to use these harvesters for improving crop yield and productivity. They are also undertaking several initiatives, such as offering subsidies, favorable lending policies for procurement of machinery, and organizing necessary training programs to educate farmers about effective farming practices and the benefits of using agricultural equipment.

Additionally, leading market players are adopting novel strategies for installing new production plants, which is stimulating the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments by key players in extensive research and development (R&D) projects are expected to propel the market growth.



