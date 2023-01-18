Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Markets Report 2022-2030 - Rising Need to Decarbonize the Grid and Obtain Sufficient Thermal Energy Drive CHP Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth look into the CHP market to enable stakeholders to capitalize on opportunities over the next eight years. The study period is 2020-2030 and the forecast period is 2022-2030, with 2022 as the base year. Information includes growth drivers and restraints and the market share of prominent participants in gas engines, gas turbines, and steam turbines.

As governments prioritize climate change mitigation, the cogeneration of heat and power emerges as an essential enabling factor for energy efficiency. Factors driving cogeneration adoption are energy efficiency requisites, energy conservation efforts, rising energy prices, the demand for clean energy generation, and grid resilience and ability to complement variable renewables.

Political willingness, favorable government initiatives, and the move toward carbon neutrality also encourage adoption. However, geopolitical chaos, such as the Russo-Ukrainian War, disrupts and limits gas supplies, causing a slowdown in gas-led CHP installations.

Trends expected to play a significant role in the combined heat and power (CHP) market are fuel diversification, including hydrogen and renewable fuel-based systems, to transition to net-zero-carbon systems; hybridization; and greater installation of high-efficiency systems to replace traditional systems.

In this report, the publisher analyzes the CHP market by:

Prime mover: Gas engine, gas turbine [including combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT)], others (including steam turbine and fuel cells)

Application: Residential, commercial and institutional (C&I), industrial, and utility

Annual installed base (by prime mover, region, and application) and revenue (by region)

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global CHP Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Analysis

Findings

The Cogeneration Principle

The CHP Market's Future Dimensions - Outlook for the New CHP Era

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Prime Mover

Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channel Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Region

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Prime Mover

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Application

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Market Share of Gas Engines

Market Share of Gas Turbines

Market Share of Steam Turbines

Market Share Analysis

3. North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Prime Mover

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Application

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast Analysis

4. Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Prime Mover

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Application

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast Analysis

5. Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Prime Mover

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Application

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast Analysis

6. The Middle East and Africa

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Prime Mover

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Application

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast Analysis

7. South America

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Prime Mover

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Application

Revenue and Annual Installed Capacity Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Flexible Business Models and Solutions-as-a-Service to Enable Actionable Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2: Microgeneration Growth Will Render Macro Possibilities for CHP Installations

Growth Opportunity 3: Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) and Ability to Access Additional Grid Revenue

Growth Opportunity 4: Widespread Servicing Network

9. Next Steps

