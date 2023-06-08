Global Command and Control Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: C2 Systems Empower Effective Ground-based Military Operations

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Command and Control Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Command and Control Systems estimated at US$35.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Land C2, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$22.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Airborne C2 segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Command and Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

ALS Ltd.

BAE Systems PLC

CACI International, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CNL Software

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Frequentis AG

General Dynamics Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Leidos, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Rolta India Ltd.

SAAB AB

Siemens AG

Sopra Steria Group

Systematic

Terma A/S

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Command and Control (C2) Systems: A Prelude

Established Use in Airborne, Land, Maritime, and Space Applications Sustains Progressive Growth of C2 Systems Market

Command and Control Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario and Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Military C2 Systems

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013 through 2023

Growing Deployments of Battle Management Technologies Instigate Broad-based Opportunities to Military C2 Systems

C2 System Remains an Integral Part of Air Force Strategies Worldwide

The US Air Force Seeks Upgrade through Multidomain Command and Control Enterprise Capability Collaboration

C2 Systems Empower Effective Ground-based Military Operations

Russia Introduces New ASU Automated C2 System to Reinforce Ground Forces

Maritime Operations Immensely Reliant on C2 Systems

Disaster Management and Emergency Response Applications Drive Demand for Commercial C2 Systems

C2 Systems Gain Traction in Critical Infrastructure Management

Robust Growth Opportunities in Airport Infrastructure Landscape

Satellite Operation and Maintenance Made Easier with Modern C2 Systems

Integrated C2 Systems Become Highly Relevant in Industrial and Transportation Sectors

Emphasis on Improving C2 System with Advanced Technologies to Spearhead Next Wave of Growth

AI Steps In to Add Never-Seen-Before Capabilities to Military C2 Systems

AI Holds Immense Potential in Commercial C2 Systems as well

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2h6w0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets