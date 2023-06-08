Global Command and Control Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: C2 Systems Empower Effective Ground-based Military Operations

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Jun, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Command and Control Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Command and Control Systems estimated at US$35.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Land C2, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$22.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Airborne C2 segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR

The Command and Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

  • ALS Ltd.
  • BAE Systems PLC
  • CACI International, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • CNL Software
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Frequentis AG
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
  • Leidos, Inc.
  • Leonardo SpA
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc.
  • Rolta India Ltd.
  • SAAB AB
  • Siemens AG
  • Sopra Steria Group
  • Systematic
  • Terma A/S
  • Thales Group
  • Ultra Electronics

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Command and Control (C2) Systems: A Prelude
  • Established Use in Airborne, Land, Maritime, and Space Applications Sustains Progressive Growth of C2 Systems Market
  • Command and Control Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario and Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Military C2 Systems
  • Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013 through 2023
  • Growing Deployments of Battle Management Technologies Instigate Broad-based Opportunities to Military C2 Systems
  • C2 System Remains an Integral Part of Air Force Strategies Worldwide
  • The US Air Force Seeks Upgrade through Multidomain Command and Control Enterprise Capability Collaboration
  • C2 Systems Empower Effective Ground-based Military Operations
  • Russia Introduces New ASU Automated C2 System to Reinforce Ground Forces
  • Maritime Operations Immensely Reliant on C2 Systems
  • Disaster Management and Emergency Response Applications Drive Demand for Commercial C2 Systems
  • C2 Systems Gain Traction in Critical Infrastructure Management
  • Robust Growth Opportunities in Airport Infrastructure Landscape
  • Satellite Operation and Maintenance Made Easier with Modern C2 Systems
  • Integrated C2 Systems Become Highly Relevant in Industrial and Transportation Sectors
  • Emphasis on Improving C2 System with Advanced Technologies to Spearhead Next Wave of Growth
  • AI Steps In to Add Never-Seen-Before Capabilities to Military C2 Systems
  • AI Holds Immense Potential in Commercial C2 Systems as well

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2h6w0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Polished Concrete Market Report 2023: Sector is Estimated to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.3%

Gas Chromatography Systems Global Market Projected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030: Growing Preference for Multidimensional Systems Fuels the Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.