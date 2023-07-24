Global Commercial Air Conditioners Market 2023-2027: Increase in the Use of R32 Refrigerant in Split Air Conditioners Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Air Conditioners Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial air conditioners market is set to witness substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 45,610.86 million during the period of 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.46% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive market analysis report on commercial air conditioners encompasses insights into market size, trends, forecast, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Split systems

VRF systems

Chillers

Rooftops

Others

By Technology

Non-inverter

Inverter

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and Europe

South America

Prime Reasons Driving the Commercial Air Conditioners Market Growth:

Increase in the use of R32 refrigerant in split air conditioners

Growing demand for integrated systems in buildings

Increasing demand for VRF systems

Companies Mentioned:

AAON Inc.

Blue Star Ltd.

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Emerson Electric Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Modine Manufacturing Co.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Trane Technologies Plc

Voltas Ltd.

