Global Commercial Air Conditioners Market 2023-2027: Increase in the Use of R32 Refrigerant in Split Air Conditioners Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Air Conditioners Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial air conditioners market is set to witness substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 45,610.86 million during the period of 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.46% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive market analysis report on commercial air conditioners encompasses insights into market size, trends, forecast, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

  • Split systems
  • VRF systems
  • Chillers
  • Rooftops
  • Others

By Technology

  • Non-inverter
  • Inverter

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Europe
  • South America

Prime Reasons Driving the Commercial Air Conditioners Market Growth:

  • Increase in the use of R32 refrigerant in split air conditioners
  • Growing demand for integrated systems in buildings
  • Increasing demand for VRF systems

The report on the commercial air conditioners market caters to the following areas:

  • Commercial air conditioners market sizing
  • Commercial air conditioners market forecast
  • Commercial air conditioners market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned:

  • AAON Inc.
  • Blue Star Ltd.
  • Carrier Global Corp.
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Danfoss AS
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Lennox International Inc.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Modine Manufacturing Co.
  • Panasonic Holdings Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • Trane Technologies Plc
  • Voltas Ltd.

This insightful report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Purchasing this report will equip businesses with crucial data to make informed decisions and stay ahead in the competitive commercial air conditioners market.

