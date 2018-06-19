Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market 2018-2025: Increasing Adoption of Automation and Digital Technologies - Remote Towers, Predictive Technologies and Artificial Intelligence

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Air traffic management (ATM) market will witness growth due to the increasing adoption of automation and digital technologies like remote towers, predictive technologies and artificial intelligence. The increased pressure to handle heavy air traffic is driving ANSPs spending in the overall modernization of ATM infrastructure. Worth $3.43 billion market in 2017, revenues are expected to reach up to $4.83 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, although the revenue trajectory varies by every product segment.
Research scope
The research focuses on the Commercial Air traffic management (ATM) market for Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation and Simulation systems. The research covers the global market and provides an 8 year forecast on where the industry is headed between the timeline 2017-2025. The Air Traffic Management forecast is based on the adoption rate of ATM systems by various airport tiers and area control centres (ACCs).
Market trends
- Highlights growth opportunities for ATM suppliers
- Analyses by segment, revenue stream
- Analyses ATM related segments - UTM and Flying Cars
- ATM Supply chain - market distribution channels, Supply chain trends
- Global commercial ATM competitive landscape
- Current innovations and future ATM concepts
The study also presents the strategies of incumbents, growth drivers and restraints, industry challenges including the effect of drones on ATM market. The research discusses the impact of emerging ATM markets such as China and Russia and also analyses the evolving opportunities and threats for incumbents. It also provides the market share of companies such as Indra Sistemes, Harris Corporation, Frequentis, Leidos, Thales and FLYHT.
Key Issues Addressed
- What major trends will reshape the ATM supply chain? How will the structure of the market change over 10 years?
- Where is innovation coming from in the ATM segments? Which of the sub-segments are poised to grow?
- What are the strategies of incumbents and aircraft integrators in the ATM market?
- What technological initiatives are being prioritized and undertaken? What are the evolving opportunities and new revenue streams for incumbents?
- What is the effect of emerging markets like Russia and China on the ATM supply chain?
- What is the effect of drones on ATM market? What are global UTM initiatives and implementation timelines? What are the different UTM business models that are being considered?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
CEO's Perspective
2. Introduction
Definition
3. Market Overview
Market Definitions
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Air Traffic Management-Scope and Segmentation
Commercial ATM Systems Market-Segmentation
Market Overview
Transition in Air Traffic Management Market
Global ATM Modernisation Programmes
Regional Regulations for Surveillance as Outlined by IATA
Market Roadmap, 2017-2025
New & Expected Future Business Models-The Changing Landscape
4. Drivers & Restraints-Total Commercial ATM Market
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
5. Market Trends & Challenges-Total Commercial ATM Market
Market Trends
Air Traffic Management-Current Status: Market Challenges
6. Revenue Forecast-Total Commercial ATM Market
Market Engineering Measurements
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Commercial ATM Market
Competitive Analysis
Competitive Dynamics
Competitive Environment
Competitive Structure of Air Traffic Management Supply Chain
Air Traffic Management-Supply Chain Discussion
Homegrown ATM Suppliers in China and Russia
Air Traffic Management Ecosystem
8. Adjacent Industry-Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)
UTM Overview
Unmanned Air Traffic Management-Global UTM Initiatives
Global UTM-Implementation Timeframes
Competitive Environment-New Players
Early Initiatives and Partnerships
Possible UTM Operating Models
Case Study-Mobile Network Based UTM
9. Adjacent Industry-VTOL and Electric Vehicles
The Future of VTOL Vehicles
Snapshot of Current Participants in the VTOL Market
10. Communication Systems Segment Analysis
Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
11. Navigation Systems Segment Analysis
Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
12. Surveillance Systems Segment Analysis
Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
13. Automation Systems Segment Analysis
Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
14. Simulation Systems Segment Analysis
Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
15. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity 1-ATM Data as a Service
Growth Opportunity 2-Unmanned Air Traffic Management
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
16. Key Developments/ Innovation in Air Traffic Management
Technological Innovation and Disruption Potential
Key Development-Remote & Virtual Towers (RVT)
Key Development-ADS-B Space Based Surveillance
Key Development-Digital Aeronautical Information
Air Traffic Management Data Platforms Overview
Key Development in Simulators
Future ATM Innovation-SENSR
17. The Last Word
The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
Legal Disclaimer
Market Engineering Methodology
Additional Sources of Information on Commercial Air Traffic Management Market
18. Appendix
List of Exhibits
Commercial ATM Contracts 2015-2017
Air Traffic Management Efficiency Programs
Companies Mentioned
- Leidos
- Thales
- Indra
- Harris
- SAAB
- Raytheon
- Frequentis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vw5sb6/global_commercial?w=5
