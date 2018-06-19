Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market 2018-2025: Increasing Adoption of Automation and Digital Technologies - Remote Towers, Predictive Technologies and Artificial Intelligence

The Air traffic management (ATM) market will witness growth due to the increasing adoption of automation and digital technologies like remote towers, predictive technologies and artificial intelligence. The increased pressure to handle heavy air traffic is driving ANSPs spending in the overall modernization of ATM infrastructure. Worth $3.43 billion market in 2017, revenues are expected to reach up to $4.83 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, although the revenue trajectory varies by every product segment.

Research scope

The research focuses on the Commercial Air traffic management (ATM) market for Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation and Simulation systems. The research covers the global market and provides an 8 year forecast on where the industry is headed between the timeline 2017-2025. The Air Traffic Management forecast is based on the adoption rate of ATM systems by various airport tiers and area control centres (ACCs).



Market trends

Highlights growth opportunities for ATM suppliers

Analyses by segment, revenue stream

Analyses ATM related segments - UTM and Flying Cars

ATM Supply chain - market distribution channels, Supply chain trends

Global commercial ATM competitive landscape

Current innovations and future ATM concepts

The study also presents the strategies of incumbents, growth drivers and restraints, industry challenges including the effect of drones on ATM market. The research discusses the impact of emerging ATM markets such as China and Russia and also analyses the evolving opportunities and threats for incumbents. It also provides the market share of companies such as Indra Sistemes, Harris Corporation, Frequentis, Leidos, Thales and FLYHT.



Key Issues Addressed

What major trends will reshape the ATM supply chain? How will the structure of the market change over 10 years?

Where is innovation coming from in the ATM segments? Which of the sub-segments are poised to grow?

What are the strategies of incumbents and aircraft integrators in the ATM market?

What technological initiatives are being prioritized and undertaken? What are the evolving opportunities and new revenue streams for incumbents?

What is the effect of emerging markets like Russia and China on the ATM supply chain?

and on the ATM supply chain? What is the effect of drones on ATM market? What are global UTM initiatives and implementation timelines? What are the different UTM business models that are being considered?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective



2. Introduction

Definition



3. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Air Traffic Management-Scope and Segmentation

Commercial ATM Systems Market-Segmentation

Market Overview

Transition in Air Traffic Management Market

Global ATM Modernisation Programmes

Regional Regulations for Surveillance as Outlined by IATA

Market Roadmap, 2017-2025

New & Expected Future Business Models-The Changing Landscape



4. Drivers & Restraints-Total Commercial ATM Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained



5. Market Trends & Challenges-Total Commercial ATM Market

Market Trends

Air Traffic Management-Current Status: Market Challenges



6. Revenue Forecast-Total Commercial ATM Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream

Revenue Forecast Discussion



7. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Commercial ATM Market

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Dynamics

Competitive Environment

Competitive Structure of Air Traffic Management Supply Chain

Air Traffic Management-Supply Chain Discussion

Homegrown ATM Suppliers in China and Russia

Air Traffic Management Ecosystem



8. Adjacent Industry-Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)

UTM Overview

Unmanned Air Traffic Management-Global UTM Initiatives

Global UTM-Implementation Timeframes

Competitive Environment-New Players

Early Initiatives and Partnerships

Possible UTM Operating Models

Case Study-Mobile Network Based UTM



9. Adjacent Industry-VTOL and Electric Vehicles

The Future of VTOL Vehicles

Snapshot of Current Participants in the VTOL Market



10. Communication Systems Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream



11. Navigation Systems Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream



12. Surveillance Systems Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream



13. Automation Systems Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream



14. Simulation Systems Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream



15. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-ATM Data as a Service

Growth Opportunity 2-Unmanned Air Traffic Management

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



16. Key Developments/ Innovation in Air Traffic Management

Technological Innovation and Disruption Potential

Key Development-Remote & Virtual Towers (RVT)

Key Development-ADS-B Space Based Surveillance

Key Development-Digital Aeronautical Information

Air Traffic Management Data Platforms Overview

Key Development in Simulators

Future ATM Innovation-SENSR



17. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

Market Engineering Methodology

Additional Sources of Information on Commercial Air Traffic Management Market



18. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Commercial ATM Contracts 2015-2017

Air Traffic Management Efficiency Programs

Companies Mentioned



Leidos

Thales

Indra

Harris

SAAB

Raytheon

Frequentis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vw5sb6/global_commercial?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-air-traffic-management-market-2018-2025-increasing-adoption-of-automation-and-digital-technologies---remote-towers-predictive-technologies-and-artificial-intelligence-300668474.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

