Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Analysis in Renewable Electricity Industry|Expected Growth by USD 43.01 Billion | Technavio

Aug 09, 2021, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is set to grow by USD 43.01 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 19.63% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as a rise in the procurement rate of new-generation aircraft and an increase in preference for aircraft and engine leasing activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period.
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Turbofan
- Turboprop
- Type
- Narrow-body Aircraft
- Widebody Aircraft
- Regional Aircraft
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include General Electric Co., GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Safran SA, UEC-Aviadvigatel Joint Stock Co., UEC-Saturn, and Williams International Co. LLC.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market size
- Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market trends
- Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market industry analysis
The advancements in engine technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the grounding of the fleet due to technical issues will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Widebody aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- General Electric Co.
- GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- MTU Aero Engines AG
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Rolls-Royce Plc
- Safran SA
- UEC-Aviadvigatel Joint Stock Co.
- UEC-Saturn
- Williams International Co. LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
