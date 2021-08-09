Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Analysis in Renewable Electricity Industry|Expected Growth by USD 43.01 Billion | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

Factors such as a rise in the procurement rate of new-generation aircraft and an increase in preference for aircraft and engine leasing activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period.

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Turbofan



Turboprop

Type

Narrow-body Aircraft



Widebody Aircraft



Regional Aircraft

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include General Electric Co., GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Safran SA, UEC-Aviadvigatel Joint Stock Co., UEC-Saturn, and Williams International Co. LLC.

The advancements in engine technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the grounding of the fleet due to technical issues will hamper the market growth.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Widebody aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

MTU Aero Engines AG

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Safran SA

UEC-Aviadvigatel Joint Stock Co.

UEC-Saturn

Williams International Co. LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

