Global Commercial Aircraft Interiors Market Report 2022-2032: Focus on Sustainability and New Technologies Power Innovation Culture

This study analyses the global commercial aircraft cabin interiors market for the period 2021 to 2032, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market dynamics.

The market forecasts are divided between revenue streams (linefit, retrofit, and aftermarket) and segments (seating, lavatory, galley, and other equipment) to provide insightful dimensions about how each factor contributes to total market revenue. Research on aircraft deliveries indicates that by 2032, the total number of aircraft delivered to lessors and airlines will total more than 22,000 units.



Linefit market performance per year largely reflects the aircraft deliveries completed within that year. This is the highest contributing revenue stream at 58.3% of the total market; similarly, the seating segment contributes almost 56.2% of the total market. Both industry and stakeholder sustainability are important focus areas in this report.



Commercial aircraft cabins have seen major innovations, especially focused on controlling the spread of COVID-19 within the shared aircraft interior. While the focus of innovations has largely been on this safety aspect, the industry's long-term sustainability goals and its multiple stakeholders (e.g., OEMs, suppliers, and aircraft operators [airlines and lessors]) are also considered when discussing innovations.

The key technological growth opportunities seen for this market are discussed, such as a new method of additive manufacturing and the use Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the cabin. Industry trends including market consolidation are covered with a focus on growth perspective.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aircraft Interiors Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Market Structure

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Aircraft Deliveries Forecast

Aircraft Deliveries Forecast by Platform Type

Aircraft Deliveries Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segments Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Seating Segment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream

Seating Segment Forecast by Revenue Stream Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Lavatory Segment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream

Lavatory Segment Forecast by Revenue Stream Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Galley Segment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream

Galley Segment Forecast by Revenue Stream Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Other Equipment Segment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream

OE Segment Forecast by Revenue Stream Analysis

7. Sustainability

The Role of Interiors Market Stakeholders in Reducing CO2 Emissions

CO2 Emissions by Seating Class

Stakeholder Sustainability Avenues - OEMs and Suppliers

Stakeholder Sustainability Avenues - Aircraft Operators and Airlines

8. Aircraft Cabin

New Lightweight Materials with Potential Uses in Aircraft Interiors

Innovations in Seating - Passenger Comfort

Innovations for Lavatories

Innovations for the Galley

Air Quality Monitoring and Purification Systems for the Cabin

Lighting Systems for the Cabin

Future Outlook

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors

Growth Opportunity 1: Additive Manufacturing (Fused Filament Fabrication Process) for Incorporating Durable and Lighter Materials in the Cabin

Growth Opportunity 2: Implementing IoT Applications and Concepts to Improve Passenger Experience and Reduce Crew Workload

Growth Opportunity 3: M&As of Promising Start-ups for Business Growth, New Product Development, and Faster Integration

Growth Opportunity 4: Implementation and Promotion of Novel Cabin Cleaning and Hygiene Maintenance Solutions for Increasing Customer Attraction and Safety Assurance

10. Appendix - List of Additional Companies Involved in Interiors Market

