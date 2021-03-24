Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2020-2027: Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market Participants

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft Leasing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Reach $47.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Aircraft Leasing estimated at US$33.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$42.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Regional/Short Haul Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Commercial Aircraft Leasing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 203-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Aviation Industry - A Rudimentary Overview
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Aircraft Leasing - A Prelude
  • Opportunity Indicator
  • Key Rationale for Airline Operators to Opt for Leased Aircraft
  • Conserving Capital
  • Flexibility in Fleet Maintenance
  • Tax Benefits
  • Serving Immediate Operational Needs
  • Risk Mitigation
  • Leasing - Currently the Best Financing Option Available for Aircraft Deliveries
  • Market Overview
  • Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect
  • Outlook
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Commercial Aircraft Leasing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • AerCap Holdings N.V. (Ireland)
  • ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP (Kuwait)
  • Aviation Capital Group Corp. (USA)
  • Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd (Ireland)
  • BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management (USA)
  • BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (USA)
  • BOC Aviation Limited (Singapore)
  • Boeing Capital Corporation (USA)
  • Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. (UAE)
  • GE Capital Aviation Services (USA)
  • Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services (Ireland)
  • SMBC Aviation Capital (Ireland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased Aircraft
  • Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel
  • Opportunity Indicator:
  • Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity, Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market
  • Opportunity Indicator:
  • Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased Freight Aircraft
  • Opportunity Indicator:
  • Developing Countries - The Current Hotspots for Growth
  • Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors
  • New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity
  • Fuel Costs - the Major Driver
  • Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
  • Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
  • Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High
  • Regional Jets Market - A Review
  • Leasing - Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market
  • Access to Credit - A Key Defining Factor in the Industry
  • Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding
  • Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases
  • Risks and Challenges
  • High Dependency on Passenger Traffic
  • Payment Defaults
  • Lease Convergence Project
  • Depreciation of Aircraft Value
  • Reclaiming Aircraft
  • Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market Participants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 119

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1vg57

