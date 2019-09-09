Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2019-2038: Aircraft ORMs, Key Strategies & Plans, Product Portfolio & Financial Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2019-2038 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook - Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Aircraft market continues to be on a roll in one of its longest aviation super-cycles driven by strong tailwinds with strong demand drivers for air traffic growth, supply-side factors in form of introduction of re-engined aircraft offering enhanced operating economics and favorable macroeconomic factors boosting air travel across most key parts of the world.

The same has created a huge order backlog for the industry which is likely to translate into significant top-line growth potential for the entire aviation industry value chain over the next decade. Next-generation aviation turbofan engines, featuring a high bypass ratio and extensive usage of technological innovations have just entered service over the recent years, are proving their mettle in grueling, active duty service and are likely to form a major chunk of new deliveries over the medium term given the composition of the order backlog across aircraft OEMs.

The grounding of the global Boeing 737MAX aircraft family fleet, however, remains the top concern for Boeing as well as the suppliers and the airline groups having exposure to the 737MAX program with the global fleet likely to be airborne and resume service only from November 2019 which has disrupted schedules and has impacted numbers across the board. Some mainstream carriers with strong exposure to the 737MAX program have already incurred charges worth millions since the grounding of the fleet in March 2019 along with significant disruptions to service and flight schedules.

2019, however, is turning out to be another good year for commercial aviation with reference to the order intake wave which has showed no significant signs of abating at the Paris Air Show 2019 with both Boeing & Airbus booking decent orders from airline customers with the latest A320XLR from Airbus being the showstopper and posing further questions for Boeing to answer with Boeing required to take a well-calculated call on its NMA decision on priority while grappling with & sorting out the 737MAX crisis.

However, the slowing down of the world economic growth from the ongoing trade wars remains a key concern for the airline groups with likely impact on cargo business & passenger traffic. The profitability forecasts for the airlines for 2019, too, has been revised downward in June 2019 indicating pressures on profitability from slowing demand & rising input costs.

Against this backdrop, the report analyzes & provides comprehensive insights into the Global Commercial Aircraft Market with a focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

Part 1 of the report takes a look at the current Market Size, Dynamics & Competitive Landscape for Commercial Aircrafts.



Part 2 provides a detailed analysis of Aircraft OEMs, including, Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans, product portfolio & financial analysis and SWOT analysis.



Part 3 projects market evolution for commercial aircraft over the medium term with analysis of the emerging market scenario, demand growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, potential growth opportunities and demand outlook for commercial aircraft over the next two decades.

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1



Section 1: Global Commercial Aircraft Market



1 Introduction & Overview



Section 2: Market Segmentation



2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Key Segments

2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Market by Segments

2.3 Market Size - Commercial Aircraft Market - in Units & Value



Section 3: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet



3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet - Size

3.2 Distribution by Market Segments

3.3 Distribution by Regions

3.4 Distribution by OEMs

3.5 Fleet Share by OEMs - Narrow Body Segment

3.6 Fleet Share by OEMs - Wide Body Segment

3.7 Fleet Share by OEMs - Regional Aircraft Segment

3.8 Fleet Share by Aircraft Programs - Narrow Body

3.9 Fleet Share by Aircraft Programs - Wide Body

3.10 Fleet Share by Aircraft Programs - Regional Aircraft Segment



Section 4 Commercial Aviation Key Drivers



Section 5 Competitive Landscape



5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Market Shares by Manufacturers - In Units & Value

5.2 Market Shares for Commercial Narrow Body Aircraft Segment

5.3 Market Shares for Commercial Wide Body Aircraft Segment

5.4 Market Shares for Regional Aircraft Segment

5.5 Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Distribution by OEMs

5.6 Aircraft Deliveries Split by Market Segments - Units

5.7 Aircraft Deliveries for Key Programs



Section 6 Segmentation by Geographic Regions and Customer Segments



6.1 Aircraft Deliveries by Customer Segments

6.2 Aircraft Deliveries by Geographic Regions

Part 2 Analysis on Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers

Boeing

Airbus

Bombardier

Embraer

ATR

Section 7 Business Structure & Snapshot



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio - Major Commercial Aircraft Programs and Key Competitors

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure



Section 8 Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each OEM:



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Section 9 Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the 5 Key Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section 10 Overall Strategy Focus - For Each of the Top 5 Commercial Aircraft OEMs



Section 11 Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the Top 5 Commercial Aircraft OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each Aircraft Manufacturer

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Part 3



Section 12 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 13 Industry Trends



Section 14 Market Trends



Section 15 Technology Trends



Section 16 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 17 Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Market - 2019-2038

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation Sector

Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2019-2038

Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Jets through 2038



Narrowbody

Widebody

Regional Jets

Demand Growth Forecasts for Geographic Regions

