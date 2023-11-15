Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2023-2042: Market Size, Drivers & Competitive Landscape and Top 4 OEMs

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2023-2042 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEMs' Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook - Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, ATR" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial Aviation's Stellar Resurgence Spearheaded by the Narrow Body Segment

Commercial Aviation has been on a very strong comeback trail following pandemic marked by strong passenger traffic growth and sustained growth in air cargo traffic across most key markets & regions. The global airline passenger traffic is already at the pre-pandemic levels on domestic routes and international traffic, too, is in the catch-up mode. At the industry OEMs level, the supply chains seemingly are now stabilizing and the industry value chains are gearing up for a production ramp-up on the narrow body aircraft programs over near term across Airbus & Boeing, both of which, have outlined increased aircraft delivery targets for 2023.

Boeing's 737 MAX program now seems to be stabilizing with steady deliveries amid a sizeable inventory of 200+ 737 aircrafts being maintained apart from a spate of new, big-ticket orders for the 737 MAX program at the Paris Air Show 2023. On the other side of the Atlantic, Airbus' A321XLR is gearing up for certification, with its EIS in Q2 2024. The ongoing recovery in demand & activity levels across airlines globally has been steady as well as encouraging and the global air passenger demand is projected to grow by almost 3%, as compared to the pre-pandemic levels, for 2023 with the airline industry projected to be in black for 2023 albeit with marginal profits

Medium-Term Market Outlook Looking Upward for Commercial Aviation with Production Ramp-Ups on Narrow Bodies Imminent

The medium-term market outlook for commercial aviation, however, appears to be promising and clearly growth-bound with strong market demand driving up need for new airplanes, especially narrow bodies, by airlines with the Airbus-Boeing duopoly unable to match it on the deliveries front so far owing to supply side constraints. Boeing has already outlined plans to ramp-up 737 MAX production rate to 47 per month by mid-2024 and 52 per month by 2025 aided by the plans for establishment of a new production line for the 737 MAX program at Everett. Airbus, too, is gunning for a production rate of 65 per month by 2024 & 75 by 2025 for its A320neo family. Most engine OEMs; too, have already outlined plans to ramp-up engines production & deliveries in 2023 which are likely to reach the pre-pandemic production rates this year

Robust Long-Term Fundamentals for Commercial Aviation

The long-term industry fundamentals for commercial aviation remain robust and firmly in place with forecast for strong demand tailwinds to prevail, in form of deliveries of around 40,000+ new airplanes being projected over the next two decades, with almost 80% of them forecasted to be narrow bodies, which is likely to a key growth opportunity for the industry value chains over medium term. Airbus is already preparing for an entirely new generation of narrow body aircraft family, to replace its existing A320 family by 2035-2040 timeframe, which will be 100% SAF powered while also being 20%-25% more fuel efficient than current generation narrow bodies. Boeing, too, is planning for a scratch-up narrow body program with a potential EIS target of 2035. However, sustainability challenges remain the top long term priority for commercial aviation with the industry required to transition to sustainable propulsion technologies and become absolutely carbon-neutral by 2050 with scaling up of SAF production rapidly likely to be the most critical piece of untying this Gordian knot of sustainability

Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the Global Commercial Aviation market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis

Part 1 of the report analyzes the Current Market Size, Drivers & Competitive Landscape for Commercial Aviation

Part 2 provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, Product Portfolios, Financial Analysis, SWOT framework analysis and key insights into the Strategies & Plans of the OEMs

Part 3 projects the market evolution likely over medium term with analysis of Key Market & Technological Trends, Issues & Challenges, Market Developments & Potential Growth Opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain.

The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for Commercial Aircrafts through 2042

