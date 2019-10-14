Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Commercial Aircraft PMA market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%. Commercial Aircraft PMA, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.8 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial Aircraft PMA will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817926/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$274.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$236.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial Aircraft PMA will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BAE Systems PLC; HEICO Corporation; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Precision Castparts Corporation; The Timken Company; TransDigm Group, Inc.; TransDigm Group, Inc.; Triumph Group, Inc.; United Technologies Corporation (UTC); Wencor Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817926/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Aircraft PMA Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Commercial Aircraft PMA Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Commercial Aircraft PMA Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in the United States: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Commercial Aircraft PMA: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Aircraft PMA:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Commercial Aircraft PMA Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Commercial Aircraft

PMA: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Commercial Aircraft PMA Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Brazil: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Commercial Aircraft PMA Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Rest of Latin

America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Commercial Aircraft PMA Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 52: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Commercial Aircraft PMA: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 55: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Israel in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Commercial Aircraft PMA Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Commercial Aircraft PMA Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



BAE SYSTEMS PLC

HEICO CORPORATION

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

PRECISION CASTPARTS CORPORATION

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

TRANSDIGM GROUP

TRIUMPH GROUP

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

WENCOR GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817926/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

