Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Aviointeriors, Geven, JAMCO, Rockwell Collins & Zodiac Aerospace

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial aircraft seating market to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advent of high-technology seats. The installation of technologically advanced business-and first-class seats on long-haul flights is an emerging trend in the market. The increasing use of IoT in commercial aircraft will be one of the primary drivers of this trend.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing focus on modernizing cabins. Modernization and replacement of aging cabin components and aircraft seating are gaining importance in the aviation industry. Airlines are focusing on the quantity as well as the quality of seats in aircraft to enhance passenger comfort and, thereby, gain customer loyalty and maintain brand image.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is inefficient seat designs. Aircraft seat manufacturers often do not consider the various body shapes and the way the passengers sit while developing seats. Moreover, currently, there are no uniform standards that specify seat dimensions.

Market Trends





Advent of high-technology seats

Growing adoption of business class as an alternative to first-class seating

Emergence of innovative seating materials

Key vendors

Aviointeriors

Geven

JAMCO

Rockwell Collins

Zodiac Aerospace

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Market Segmentation By Aircraft Type







Part 08: Market Segmentation By Cabin Class







Part 09: Customer Landscape







Part 10: Regional Landscape







Part 11: Decision Framework







Part 12: Drivers And Challenges







Part 13: Market Trends







Part 14: Vendor Landscape







Part 15: Vendor Analysis







Part 16: Appendix







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2jqxnv/global_commercial?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

